10 Things You Didn’t Know about Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter has been doing his thing in front of the camera for the last 30 years, and his hard work has paid off nicely. He has been a part of dozens of successful projects. At this point, there’s a very good chance that Steve has been in at least one thing that you’ve watched (and enjoyed). His versatile abilities have made him an undeniable asset and he has earned the respect of fans, critics, and colleagues. Not only does Steve have a long list of great work behind him, but he also has some awesome projects coming up in the near future. Whether you’re an old fan or someone who is just getting familiar with him, Steve is definitely someone worth knowing more about. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Coulter.

1. He’s Originally From Canada

Even outside of acting, Steve has lived a very interesting life. He was born in Canada, but spent several of his early years living in South America. He and his family eventually relocated to the United States where he lived in Ohio. These days, however, it appears that Steve lives in California.

2. He’s A Writer

Being an actor is what has gotten Steve the most notoriety, but that isn’t the only way he’s contributed to the world of entertainment. Steve has also had a very successful career as a writer. He is most well-known for writing for the Tyler Perry shows Meet the Browns and House of Payne.

3. He Was A Fan Of The Walking Dead Before Being Cast

One of the cool things about being an actor is that there’s always the opportunity that you could end up being part of one of the shows you’ve always loved. That’s exactly what happened to Steve when he was cast in The Walking Dead. He had been a fan of the show since the very beginning.

4. He’s Passionate About Social Justice

Standing up for your beliefs may seem like an easy thing to do on the surface. In reality though, it’s something that a lot of people struggle with. Steve, however, has no problem speaking out about the things that are important to him. He is a big believer in equal rights and has consistently used his platform to promote social justice and cultural awareness.

5. He Loves Relaxing By The Water

Steve has been fortunate to have a very consistent career, but that also means that he spends a lot of his time at work. When he does get some free time, he likes to spend it relaxing and enjoying some peace and quiet. Being near the water is one of his favorite things to do. He especially likes to do things like go fishing and boating.

6. He Originally Auditioned For The Role Of Hershel On The Walking Dead

Steve is well-known for playing Reg in The Walking Dead, but what lots of people don’t realize is that he had actually auditioned for another role on the show years before he was cast. He told Walking Dead Brasil, “I had only auditioned for the show once before, for the role of Hershel. I’m so very glad Scott Wilson got it, because he created one of the most lovable and memorable characters on television.”

7. He Loves Attending Festivals And Conventions

One of the best things about becoming part of The Walking Dead community has been the ability to connect with fans. During an interview with The Seeker, Steve said, “The conventions have been a very new experience for me, and have been absolutely delightful. It’s very humbling to get to meet so many extraordinarily kind fans who have taken the time to come out to these events.”

8. He’s A Big Sports Fan

We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not Steve has ever played any sports. One thing we do know, however, is that he is a really big sports fan. He loves watching sports and seems especially interested in baseball. He also enjoys watching car races.

9. He Is Very Active On Social Media

Steve may not be a millennial or a member of gen z, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a very active social media user. He has over 11,000 followers on Twitter and he uses the platform regularly. While his Instagram following is much smaller, he is very active on there as well.

10. He Has Over 100 Acting Credits

Steve Coulter’s career is proof that you don’t have to be one of the biggest names in the industry to have an impressive resume. Over the course of his career, has had made over 100 on screen appearances. In addition to The Walking Dead has been in shows like Brockmire and House of Cards.

