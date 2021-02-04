When you’re really good at what you do, you naturally want to share it with the world. Steve Ford has gotten the chance to share his skill set with more people than he ever could have imagined and he has become a reality TV star in the process. The well-known contractor is one of the stars of the HGTV series Restored by the Fords and people have really fallen in love with his work. His hard work and creativity are great assets to the show. Steve and his sister, Leanne, are the perfect team and they continuously prove that sometimes mixing business with pleasure isn’t such a bad idea after all. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Ford.
1. He Is A University of West Virginia Alum
Steve was born and raised in Pittsburgh where he lives today. After high school, however, he decided to head out of state to attend college at the University of West Virginia. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on what he majored in during his time there.
2. His Faith Is Important To Him
Steven hasn’t really said much about his specific religious beliefs, but there is some information to suggest that he is a Christian. He and his sister did an interview with a religious publication called Jesus Calling. During the interview they discussed how faith has guided them through their work.
3. He Is Very Adventurous
If there’s one person you can always count on to be down for a good adrenaline rush, it’s Steve. He has a very adventurous spirit and he loves trying new things. He enjoys a wide variety of activities including surfing, boating, and skiing. He’s also into motorcycles.
4. He Wrote A Book
Although Steve admits that he’s never been the type to enjoy reading and he never thought he’d write a book, but life clearly had other plans. Steve and his sister worked together to write a memoir called Work in Progress: Unconventional Thoughts on Designing an Extraordinary Life which was released in 2019.
5. He Is A Dog Dad
As far as we know, Steve is single and he doesn’t have any children but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t started his own family. He is a very proud pet parent and he has an adorable dog named Yoko. As you can probably guess, Yoko makes frequent appearances on Steve’s Instagram.
6. He Loves To Stay Active
Since Steve’s job can get pretty physical, staying in good shape is a must. Fortunately, he is a very active person and he’s always doing something that will help him burn some calories. Whether it be a traditional workout in his home gym or hiking with his dog, you can bet that Steve is going to find a way to exercise.
7. He Has Had A Variety Of Jobs
Steve is a great contractor and he really loves what he does, but the road to getting where he is today wasn’t short and sweet. Over the years, he’s had all sorts of different kinds of jobs including working at a ski resort in the Pittsburgh area and working at a clothing boutique.
8. He Is A Private Person
Even though Steve is a reality TV star, he doesn’t like share much about his personal life with the world. There isn’t much on the internet outside of his work on TV. Although he loves keeping people in the loop with what he has going on professionally, he takes a different approach when it comes to his private life.
9. He Isn’t Afraid Of Failure
As someone who has accomplished a lot of great things in his life, Steve knows that it’s important not to let the fear of failing hold you back. During an interview with Pop Culture Steve said, “I think people should go into it, [if] they have a creative outlet or some sort of business they want to start or whatever they want to do, not let that fear of it not working out the way they imagine it to be or publicly want it to be keep them from trying.”
10. Restored By The Fords Isn’t His Only TV Experience
Restored By The Fords is the show that Steve is best-known for, but it’s not the only time he’s been on TV. Over the years, he has also appeared on other shows on HGTV including A Very Brady Renovation and Brother vs. Brother. There’s a very good chance we’ll see him pop up on some other shows in the years to come.