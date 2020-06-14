Steve Kazee is a very talented American singer and actor who comes from a small town in Kentucky. He was born in October of 1975 in the city of Ashland and graduated from Fairview High School and later, from Morehead State University before setting off to New York to attend NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Kazee kind of fell into singing and acting on accident, but his talent has taken him from Broadway to television, to having his voice featured on hit series, and even dating beautiful celebrities. You may know who this super talented signer and actor is, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Kazee.
1. He grew up in a meager household
Kazee did not come from a lineage of celebrities or even a home of wealth. It was actually quite the opposite. Kazee came from a home of meager upbringing. He didn’t grow up in a fancy home, but in a trailer. He was the only child to parents who held blue collar jobs. His father being a welder and a health care aide.
2. Got cast for Joseph and the Amazing Dreamcoat by chance
Kazee had a habit of singing on a whim; belting out songs in class to the point of being sent out of the classroom and to the choir room. He recalls this happening during Spanish class and recalls this being the first realization that he loved to sing. Kazee got his first acting role while attending Morehead State University. He just happened to have tagged along with a friend to an audition for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and while there to support his friendend, he wound up getting cast for a part himself.
3. He won a Tony
Kazee is very talented, and his talent has won him a couple of awards. According to Harper’s Bazaar, for his role in the musical, Once (2012), Kazee won a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor, as well as a Grammy for the soundtrack for the same production. Kazee played the lead role in both the on-Broadway and off-Broadway versions.
4. He was line-up to play the role of Edward on Pretty Woman
Richard Gere played the lead role of Edward in the original, Pretty Woman, and Kazee had been the choice to play the same role in the musical version of the movie, however, according to DEN, Kazee had to relinquish the role at the end of May, during production, due to family issues that arose.
5. He’s featured on a popular song by Christina Perri
If you were a fan of the Twilight series then you’re probably familiar with the ending of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn â€” Part 2, where a song of Christina Perri’s, A Thousand Years is featured. The song is a part of the soundtrack for the series and many may not know that Kazee lent his vocal talents for the song. Kazee and Perri not only collaborated on the soundtrack for the popular series, but they were known to have been romantically involved for a while.Â
6. He’s been in several TV shows
While Kazee is well-known for his on-Broadway musiccals, it’s not the only place you may have seen him. Kazee has take a number of roles on television shows and series, including, Legends, Shameless, NCIS, and CSI.Â He also played the role of Clem Hahn in NBC’s, Blindspotting.Â
7. He dated another celebrity
Kazee has had a number of relationships with celebrities, including pop star, Christina perri, and TV personality, Michelle beadle. But the relationship he was probably most known for was with the Smash actor, Megan Hilty. The two were together for six years before they split. Hilty was the one to ultimately end the relationship off, although they both admitted to have seen it coming for some time before she called it quits. Despite the end, Kazee has had nothing but good to say about Hilty, claiming that she is a good and warm person.
8. He’s really into the WWE
Most guys have their favorite sport they follow and if you ask Kazee’s current girlfriend, Jenna Dewan, she’ll tell you that the WWE is Kazees’ favorite sport. According to Women’s Health, Dewan described Kazee’s love of the WWE in an interview with Ellen, on The Ellen Show, explaining how he’s now got her hooked on the sport. Dewan is such a fan, as a matter-of-fact, that she’s found herself watching it when Kazee isn’t even home with her.
9. He lost his mother to cancer
Kazee knows about the loss of a loved one and it was tragic for him. In 2012 on Easter Sunday, Kazee’s mother died of cancer and it hit him hard. According to DEN, at the Tony awards that year when he accepted his award for his role in Once, Kazee paid tribute to his mom and had this to say about her at the podium,Â â€œMy mother always told me before shows to stand up there and show â€˜em whose little boy you are,â€ he said. â€œAnd Iâ€™m showing you today that I am the son of Kathy Withrow Kazee who lost the fight with cancer on Easter Sunday this year. And I miss you every day, and I feel you here with me today, and I love you all so much, and thank you for this award.â€
10. Is in a relationship with Jenna Dewan
Kanzee is currently in a relationship with actress, Jenna Dewan, and they are expecting their first child together. Dewan is the former wife of actor Channing Tatum and the two share a six year old daughter together, but since the divorce, she’s happily moved on with Dewan and the two have even moved into a new home together, as of 12/03/19, Dewan’s 39th birthday, according to KTBS. The couple is very much in love and it’s seen from all the posts they both make on their social media.