Strange Aquaman 2 Deepfake Turns Johnny Depp Into Mera

Deepfake gets funny sometimes, impressive at others, and downright creepy the rest of the time. Does anyone think that Aquaman might actually want to kiss a woman that has a mustache that’s as thick as his own? Okay, maybe not as thick, but definitely as noticeable. Even being in the current ‘woke’ era that probably wouldn’t fly unless it was an indie movie since like it or not, Warner Bros. would probably want to at least try to digitally remove that facial hair…again. That being said, it does kind of feel like payback to put Johnny Depp’s face on Amber Heard’s body, but it’s a weird sort of payback that feels more like a punishment for the audience than anyone else. Most people that have been keeping up with entertainment news know a lot about what’s been happening between Depp and Heard over the years and there are plenty of people still talking about it for one reason or another since there’s still plenty of controversy there seeing as how Depp was fired from the third Fantastic Beasts movie while Heard is probably laughing off the petition to get her fired from the Aquaman sequel. Worse still, she has plenty of supporters at this time that are bound and determined to stick up for her even if she was the one that was heard to be abusive. Let’s just call this what it is, a very toxic relationship between Depp and Heard that probably shouldn’t have been started in the first place.
Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO
— Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021
Now that it’s been going for a while though it’s very easy to see that it’s not going to end until one of their careers is ruined or until people simply forget about it, and to be fair, Depp’s career is at this moment the one that’s suffering a little worse since Heard has been given what amounts to a slap on the wrist as a lot of people might claim. In any case, the whole thing is enough to grant a person a migraine if they think too much about it. The truth is that Depp is still around and still has likely prospects as time goes on, while Heard has been seen most recently in The Stand on CBS All Access, which is now Paramount+, and is still a go for the Aquaman sequel. What that movie is going to be focusing on is hard to say right now since the most information that’s been kicked around is that Amber Heard has not been fired and that Zack Snyder actually backed her to Warner Bros., which isn’t at all surprising since as much as so many people want to stand by Depp, there are still plenty that are going to back Amber and will defend her as though she’s a saint that’s been maligned in some way. Without getting into it, the best thing to do at this time, at least it feels that way, is to just let both of them go their separate ways and let the situation be sorted out away from the press. It’s not likely, but it feels like the best possible way to do things at this time.
This Deepfake could have been something that was just fun and a bit of goofing around but considering whose face was used to reproduce Mera it almost feels like someone’s trying to make a statement along with a joke. Until this matter is settled between Depp and Heard, and not just in court, but in public opinion, it’s bound to produce more ideas such as this or to inspire people to make up other effects that might be seen as funny or a bit malicious depending on who a person talks to. It’s not exactly offensive since there’s no profanity and there’s nothing to really get offended about, but it’s definitely creepy since the whole thing is just kind of off, as Heard’s neck is too long for Depp’s face, his coloring is all off, and he looks like someone that might belong in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie instead of a superhero tale. There have been a good number of unique Deepfakes to this point, but this one of those that might actually give people nightmares if they stare too long. There are some face and body combinations that don’t go together and this is one of those since this combination is just…yikes.
When it comes to Heard and Depp one can imagine that there’s going to be plenty that people will continue to say since there’s enough material there to work with for a while to come. But the hope is that eventually the fervor will die down and people will get the point that it’s over and done with and move on to the next big, dramatic sensation that will be a part of the newsfeeds for weeks and months to come.