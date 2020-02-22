Stunt Tribute to The Mandalorian is Definitely Worth a Look

This gives the audience an idea of just how much work goes into a fight scene since if you want to think about how much time it took to coordinate the minute or less of action that this video took to build, execute, and then resolve you can probably come to the conclusion that doing so on a larger scale takes an untold amount of time, planning, and the kind of professionalism that means everything is planned down to the wire, as much as it can be. Mike Jones of Screenrant would likely agree with this sentiment I’d think. Plus, there’s such thing as a half-Devaronian? That’s a new one on me as a Star Wars fan but it’s kind of interesting to see just which species can breed throughout the universe. After all, just being humanoid doesn’t mean much when one’s physiology could be entirely different than another being. That being said though the stunts in this video aren’t so over the top that one would think that they’re among the absolute best, but they’re definitely impressive enough that unless a person can easily replicate them, they deserve a good deal of respect. When one really thinks about what stuntmen and women go through during their average day it’s enough to make you think ‘ouch’ on a continual basis since some of the hits they take are pretty hard and some of the stunts they have to perform can’t feel that good even with padding and extensive training.
It’s kind of amazing that even today a lot of people don’t really know what kind of background a lot of stunt people have. Gregg Sargeant of Backstage could give you the lowdown on just what’s needed to become a stunt double. Most of them know how to take a hit and roll with it, a lot of them are trained in some form of martial arts in order to be more diverse in their field, and all of them need to know basic and advanced safety measures when it comes to their job. Plus, they also have to be good enough actors to make it work since just taking the hits and performing the movements isn’t good enough, they have to actively sell every move, every second, and every nuance of the character they’re playing to make it mesh with the individual that they’re performing the stunts for. Stunt people actually have to be in sync with the actors that they’re standing in for on many occasions so that there’s no disconnect between their styles which could lead to fans wondering just why it would appear that the main actor doesn’t move or even behave like themselves when it comes time to get into a scrap or perform a death-defying move for the pleasure of the audience.
There are plenty of actors that decided to do their own stunts at times and in such moments it’s very easy to give them props for wanting to appease the fans as they really get into the full experience, but stunt people are there to make sure that the actors don’t get hurt as many of them don’t have the hands-on training that goes with being a stunt double. Screen legends such as Jackie Chan and Tom Cruise have taken on their own stunts and they have the scars and past injuries to prove it since if you watch the outtakes of several movies you’ll see Jackie Chan miss a mark or slip up at one point and the result is usually an injury of some sort. Tom Cruise actually broke his ankle during a Mission: Impossible movie and he’s actually taken on training for several of his movies. One could say that many action stars have decided to take this route so as to appear more impressive to their fans, but while they might go through the movements and even the training, it’s a question of how much of that really stays with them. For those that continue the practice and keep up with their training it’s entirely possible that they’re just as tough and as skilled as many stunt people, but more often than not those that work as stunt doubles are skilled and inordinately tough individuals that can still get the wind knocked out of them occasionally.
It’s not the safest job in the world after all, and many people that go into this profession know that after the first few big hits they take. Even those that have been in the business for a while and have taken some of that hardest hits possible that have likely sidelined them for a short while know that it’s not bound to be a profession where people are going to retire without scars. But it’s a risk they take in the name of entertainment and it’s something that many of them do for the paycheck and the glory of being a part of some of the greatest movies ever made. With that in mind this was a great tribute to one of the best shows to come along in a good while.