Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Subrata Roy

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Subrata Roy

1 min ago

For decades, Subrata Roy was considered one of the most powerful businessmen in India. Unfortunately though, Subrata didn’t always play by the rules and the decisions he made throughout his career eventually came back to haunt him. In February 2014, he found himself in serious legal trouble which resulted in him being arrested and put in jail. Although Subrata maintains that he hasn’t done anything wrong. The reality is that the damage has already been done, and Subrata’s legacy will definitely have a mark on it. Although he is no longer behind bars, his jail time continues to be a heavily discussed in the Indian business world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Subrata Roy.

1. He Has A Fan Club On Social Media

Subrata Roy does not appear to have any social media accounts of his own, but he has still managed to become somewhat of a social media celebrity. There is a fan club dedicated to him on Instagram that currently has more than 7,000 followers. The account is still being updated regularly.

2. He’s A Philanthropist

Over the years, Subrata has gotten a bad reputation for taking advantage of lower class families in India. On the flip side though, Subrata has always gotten a lot of attention for his philanthropic work. He has given to many charitable organizations over the years.

3. He Studied Mechanical Engineering

Education is something that has always been important to Subrata and he devoted lots of time to his studies. Although he always loved business, he decided to focus his education on another area. He attended the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

4. He’s An Author

Once you reach the level of success that Subrata has achieved, there are lots of people who are interested in learning all about what you did to get there. Subrata enjoys sharing his ideas with others and has written several books. His most recent book, Think with Me: Fundamentals for Making Our Country Ideal, was published in 2016.

5. He’s Received Several Awards

All of the work Subrata put in over the years never went unnoticed. Over the course of his career, he was nominated for and won several awards. Some of the awards he’s earned include 2011 Business Icon of the Year at the Powerbrands Hall of Fame Awards. He also received an honor doctorate from University of East London in 2013.

6. He Started His Career In Finance In The Late 70s

Having a long and successful career in any industry is a challenge, but it can be especially challenging in the business field where things are constantly changing. Still, Subrata managed to work his way to the top. He began his business career in the late 70s with a small operation in Gorakhpur.

7. He’s The Oldest Child

There are lots of stereotypes that are associate with the oldest child, one of which are that they are incredibly hard working. That one definitely holds true for Subrata who is the oldest of three. His brother, Joy Broto Roy, worked for Subrata’s company for many years before resigning in 2015.

8. He’s A Husband And Father

Subrata’s career isn’t the only thing he’s been dedicated to. He is also a devoted family man. He and his wife, Swapna, have been together for many years although the exact year they got married doesn’t seem to be listed anywhere. The couple has two children together: sons, Seemanto and Sushanto.

9. He Claims He’s Already Paid Back Most Investors

Anytime you play with people’s money you can bet that there are going to be some serious consequences. This is especially true when you appeared to be someone people could trust. These consequences are what Subrata Roy has been dealing with for the last few years, however, he is apparently trying to make amends. He claims to have paid back almost all of his investors.

10. He’s Dealing With Health Issues

Subrata Roy isn’t a young man by any means. He recently turned 72-years-old and is dealing with some health issues that come along with old age. In 2016, he petitioned for his release from prison by arguing that he was suffering from life threatening health problems. At the time, his attorney said, “The court should consider granting parole to him or put him under house arrest. I am required for compliance of order of this court and I am not required for any offence.” He added, “My client’s health is deteriorating and he may not be able to survive another summer in jail.”

 


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The X-Files: Albuquerque Animated Comedy Spinoff Heading to Fox
Special Ops Sniper Breaks Down 11 Sniper Scenes in Movies
Maisie Williams Reveals The Original Night King Ending on Game of Thrones
Is The Show Live Rescue Actually Live?
Primal Fear
Five Debut Performances in Movies That Blew us All Away
The Least Preparation Some Actors Have Ever Done for Movies
Actors Who Had Trouble Finding Work after a Specific Role
Five Horror Movies Where No One Actually Survives
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Subrata Roy
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ava Tortorici
Five Actors Who Should Play DC’s Next Robin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garrett Magee
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Youtuber Turns Watermelon into a Gameboy in this Awesome Video
The Reason E.T. is Considered the Worst Video Game Ever
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face