For decades, Subrata Roy was considered one of the most powerful businessmen in India. Unfortunately though, Subrata didn’t always play by the rules and the decisions he made throughout his career eventually came back to haunt him. In February 2014, he found himself in serious legal trouble which resulted in him being arrested and put in jail. Although Subrata maintains that he hasn’t done anything wrong. The reality is that the damage has already been done, and Subrata’s legacy will definitely have a mark on it. Although he is no longer behind bars, his jail time continues to be a heavily discussed in the Indian business world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Subrata Roy.
1. He Has A Fan Club On Social Media
Subrata Roy does not appear to have any social media accounts of his own, but he has still managed to become somewhat of a social media celebrity. There is a fan club dedicated to him on Instagram that currently has more than 7,000 followers. The account is still being updated regularly.
2. He’s A Philanthropist
Over the years, Subrata has gotten a bad reputation for taking advantage of lower class families in India. On the flip side though, Subrata has always gotten a lot of attention for his philanthropic work. He has given to many charitable organizations over the years.
3. He Studied Mechanical Engineering
Education is something that has always been important to Subrata and he devoted lots of time to his studies. Although he always loved business, he decided to focus his education on another area. He attended the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
4. He’s An Author
Once you reach the level of success that Subrata has achieved, there are lots of people who are interested in learning all about what you did to get there. Subrata enjoys sharing his ideas with others and has written several books. His most recent book, Think with Me: Fundamentals for Making Our Country Ideal, was published in 2016.
5. He’s Received Several Awards
All of the work Subrata put in over the years never went unnoticed. Over the course of his career, he was nominated for and won several awards. Some of the awards he’s earned include 2011 Business Icon of the Year at the Powerbrands Hall of Fame Awards. He also received an honor doctorate from University of East London in 2013.
6. He Started His Career In Finance In The Late 70s
Having a long and successful career in any industry is a challenge, but it can be especially challenging in the business field where things are constantly changing. Still, Subrata managed to work his way to the top. He began his business career in the late 70s with a small operation in Gorakhpur.
7. He’s The Oldest Child
There are lots of stereotypes that are associate with the oldest child, one of which are that they are incredibly hard working. That one definitely holds true for Subrata who is the oldest of three. His brother, Joy Broto Roy, worked for Subrata’s company for many years before resigning in 2015.
8. He’s A Husband And Father
Subrata’s career isn’t the only thing he’s been dedicated to. He is also a devoted family man. He and his wife, Swapna, have been together for many years although the exact year they got married doesn’t seem to be listed anywhere. The couple has two children together: sons, Seemanto and Sushanto.
9. He Claims He’s Already Paid Back Most Investors
Anytime you play with people’s money you can bet that there are going to be some serious consequences. This is especially true when you appeared to be someone people could trust. These consequences are what Subrata Roy has been dealing with for the last few years, however, he is apparently trying to make amends. He claims to have paid back almost all of his investors.
10. He’s Dealing With Health Issues
Subrata Roy isn’t a young man by any means. He recently turned 72-years-old and is dealing with some health issues that come along with old age. In 2016, he petitioned for his release from prison by arguing that he was suffering from life threatening health problems. At the time, his attorney said, “The court should consider granting parole to him or put him under house arrest. I am required for compliance of order of this court and I am not required for any offence.” He added, “My client’s health is deteriorating and he may not be able to survive another summer in jail.”