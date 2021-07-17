Home
TV News
Succession Season 3 : The Comeback of All Comebacks

Succession Season 3 : The Comeback of All Comebacks

32 seconds ago

The wise thing to do when a rare gem makes its way into the small screen is to sit back, relax, and simply bask in its brilliance. Viewers and critics might have already achieved the perfect tan after basking in the past two seasons of Succession. The show’s creators aren’t stopping anytime soon. The upcoming season three is about to fill peoples’ screens with more madness and debauchery, all coupled with an LSS-inducing theme song and solid backdrop of New York City. The highly acclaimed HBO television series is a satirical comedy-drama that revolves around the dysfunctional lives of the Roy family who owns Waystar Royco, one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. The series depicts the family members’ inner struggle for power and control of the company amidst the ongoing health issues of patriarch and founder, Logan Roy.

The Recap

The theme of the show’s first season had tones of uncertainty, as the viewers were just getting acquainted with the characters. Logan’s four children, Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan are shown to have a façade of unwavering reverence for their overbearing father. This all changes after Logan suffers a stroke. The ulterior motives of each character are slowly revealed, as talks of company succession are brought up. The season unravels and ends with Kendall’s failed attempts to overthrow his recently recovered father and take over his empire.

The second season fully cements the series into one of the best shows of the recent decade. The twists and turns went beyond the boardroom and into each character’s bedrooms. Towards the end of season, the Waystar Royco empire has been plunged in hot water. The conglomerate’s cruise ship line division has been accused of covering up atrocious crimes involving sexual assaults, and even murders. This massive scandal has the Roy family and their company’s top executives scrambling to name a sacrificial lamb who will take on the consequences of the charges.

The season finale reveals Logan’s decision to let Kendall take on the blame and leave Waystar Royco, with the assurance that he will take care of him after. This might already sound like a perfect cliffhanger to end the season with, but a true-blue Succession fan must already know that nothing is really what it seems to be in the world of the Roy’s.

In the last few minutes of the finale, Kendall shows up at a press conference to admit his involvement in the cover ups. As he starts to confess, he suddenly does a 180-degree turn and shifts the blame onto his father, as he produces a set of documents to support his claim. The entire room goes berserk as Kendall rips the original statement that he was supposed to read into pieces. The final shot pans to Logan, who is watching the chaos unfold on television. Instead of an expected outburst, a slight smile starts to form on his lips. The credits start to roll. The unending questions and fan-made theories start rolling in. Talk about an epic season ender to end all other finales!

A Glimpse of Season Three

Alas, the long wait is finally over. After undergoing production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roy family is ready for their much-awaited comeback. There has been no formal announcement of an official release date yet, but the new season is expected to make its return sometime within the Fall of 2021. For the meantime, fans will have to do make do with the recently released trailer for season three. It’s almost impossible not to hit on the replay button after the first watch.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of various moments to look forward to in season three. Kendall can be seen entering the grounds of Waystar Royco’s headquarters after throwing his father under the bus. Crowd favorite, Cousin Greg can also be seen having one of his typical banters with Tom. One of the new cast members, Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), also makes a brief appearance in the trailer as high-profile lawyer, Lisa Arthur. Other new guest stars and characters to look forward to include Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) who plays tech founder and CEO, Lukas Matsson, Hope Davis (Your Honor) who recurs her role as Sandi Furness, daughter of Logan’s long-time rival, Sandy Furness, and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) who plays billionaire activist investor, Josh Aaronson.

As the summer sunshine slowly sets, viewers can already start mentally prepping themselves to immerse again into the wealthy, crazy, and cutthroat world of the Roy’s. After all, this might just be Logan Roy’s world, we’re all just living in it.

About The Author

Michelle Siy
More from this Author

I am a city girl with a knack for pop culture and 80’s music. Freelancer by day, and serial snacker by night.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Succession Season 3 : The Comeback of All Comebacks
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Two Steps Home
Meteorologist Hilariously Loses It During Graphics Glitch
The Bad Batch: Rescue on Ryloth-Recap
Five Actors Who Would Prefer To Play the Villain
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Forest Whitaker Was In
Five Movies That Had No Business Being That Successful
Famous Novel Goosebumps Really Needs a Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rob Corddry
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Blake Nelson
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Daryl Mitchell
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charmaine Bingwa
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the tree of might
Is Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Worth Watching?
dragon ball z cooler's revenge
Is Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge Worth Watching?
dragon ball z
Which Anime is Better: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?
dragon ball z lord slug
Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?
fullmetal alchemist mobile
What Do We Want To See From Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile?
just die already
DoubleMoose Games Brings a New Kind of Survival Sandbox Game With ‘Just Die Already’
zephyr pro
The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2