If you’re familiar with hip-hop, the name Suge Knight probably puts a little tingle down your spine. During the 90s, Suge Knight was one of the most infamous record execs in the industry. On the flip side, his violent brand of leadership eventually landed him behind bars. Although Suge Jacob Knight has a lot of respect for his father and his legacy, he wants to do his own thing. The 24-year-old who is a cast member on on VH1’s Love & Listings is working hard to build a name for himself as a real estate agent in California. Although his name makes it hard to separate himself from the Death Row drama, he is determined to show the world that he’s his own person. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Suge Jacob Knight.
1. He Wrote A Book
Like his father, Suge has a strong work ethic and he is determined to go after what he wants. He has been very focused on real estate for the last several years. He even wrote a book aimed at helping others become successful in the industry. His book How to Become a Real Estate Agent is available for download through his website.
2. He’s A Father
Suge has some extra motivation now that he is a father. He has an adorable and his longtime girlfriend, Angie, welcomed a little girl named Sunset in the fall of 2019. Suge is a very proud to be a girl dad who he loves to share photos of Sunset on social media whenever he gets the chance.
3. He Has A Good Relationship With His Dad
Even though his father has been in an out of prison for most of his life, Suge Jr. still has a great relationship with his dad. He told the Los Angeles Times that he and his father speak “all the time”. The circumstances are less than ideal, but he also said that his dad is doing well and staying strong while behind bars.
4. He Was A Football Star
For much of his life, Suge was focused on sports. He was a standout football player during his time at Crenshaw High School. He was even being looked at by some colleges and had the change to go to Howard University in Washington D.C. His father was also a great football player and almost made it to the NFL.
5. He Studied Coding
When the time came for him to pick a college, Suge decided to go to Fisk University in Tennessee. While there he studied coding but eventually dropped out. A main reason behind his decision to leave school was the fact that his father was fighting a legal case which put a lot of strain on the family’s finances.
6. He Alleged That Tupac Was Living In Malaysia
In the summer of 2019, Suge had the internet going crazy when he alleged that Tupac Shakur was alive and well and had been living in Malaysia for many years. Not only would this be a bold statement for anyone to make, but it was especially bold coming from someone whose father is rumored to be the reason behind Tupac’s death. He even posted a ‘new’ photo of Tupac as proof. Suge eventually backtracked on his statement and said that he meant no harm.
7. He Hopes To Bring Positivity To His Family Name
Suge Knight did a lot of great things for hip-hop and helped introduce the world to some very talented people, including Dr. Dre. Unfortunately, all of the good things are often overshadowed by his criminal history and countless rumors that have spread over the years. By being on reality TV, Suge Jacob Knight hopes that he can show the family in a more positive light.
8. He Has 4 Siblings
Suge Jacob Knight is one one of his father’s five children. However, the senior Suge has always been notoriously private so some sources suggest that the actual number of children he has is unknown. What we do know for sure is that some of Suge Sr.’s kids have different mothers. It’s unclear whether or not Suge Jacob was raised around his siblings.
9. He Has A Tattoo Of His Father’s Face
Suge is a proud son who tries to honor his father in anyway that he can. One of the ways he’s chosen to do that is by getting a tattoo of his father’s face on his arm. Regardless of how you feel about tattoos, there’s no denying the fact that Suge’s tattoo artist did an incredible job.
10. He Wants To Inspire People
Being on reality TV is a great opportunity for Suge Jacob Knight to tell his story. That’s not something he’s taking for granted. Being raised by a single mother and having a father who has been in an out of prison isn’t an easy thing to deal with, and he hopes that his story can serve as inspiration for others.