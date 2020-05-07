The name Suho may not be recognizable to many people in the United States, but in other places, the name Suho is as big as Justin Bieber. In the world of K-Pop, Suho is one of the biggest names to ever enter the industry. Born and raised in South Korea, Suho is well-known for his solo career as a singer and for being the lead singer of the Korean-Chinese boyband, Exo. In addition to singing, Suho is also a successful actor who has appeared in several Korean TV shows and films. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Suho.
1. He Recently Enlisted In The Military
Suho’s name has been all over the headlines lately after he announced his decision to enlist in the military. Earlier this month (May) he wrote a letter to his fans that said: “On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time. I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you.”
2. He’s A Model
Suho is definitely a man of many talents. In addition to being an actor and a singer, Suho is also a model. While it doesn’t look like he has any official runway experience, he definitely loves posing for pictures and is a natural in front of the camera.
3. He Loves To Spend Time Outdoors
Anyone who spends most of their time working indoors knows just how good it feels to finally get a chance to get outside. When Suho has free time, he enjoys spending it getting some fresh air. Although he has somewhat of a ‘pretty boy’ reputation, Suho loves to go outdoors and explore his surroundings.
4. He Enjoys Traveling
Traveling around the world is one of the best experiences a person can have. Getting the chance to see and learn about other places can help broaden your horizons in ways you could have never imagined. Suho knows this firsthand. As an avid traveler, Suho enjoys visiting new places. He’s been able to go to some cool places including France and The United Kingdom.
5. He Loves To Set Goals
Becoming a K-Pop star is certainly an impression accomplishment. One of the reasons for Suho’s success is the fact that he enjoys setting and achieving goals. During an interview, “I always try to set a definite goal and plan carefully to achieve them one step at a time.”
6. He Only Drinks 5 Times A Year
Most people assume that celebrities live a lifestyle that involves lots of partying and drinking. After all, we’ve heard the stories about crazy parties full of famous people. However, that isn’t the case for Suho. He isn’t the type to stay out all night and spend most of the next day hungover. In fact, he says that he only drinks about 5 times per year.
7. He’s Very Disciplined
Suho has his strong self control to thank for his ability to limit his alcohol intake. He considers himself to be a very disciplined person. He enjoys things like working out and eating healthy. Suho admits that he has a bit of a sweet tooth and loves chocolate, but he doesn’t allow himself to get carried away with sweet treats. Although it may seem like he’s unnecessarily hard on himself, the truth is that this level of discipline
8. He Studied At Korea National University of Arts
When you’re a celebrity, it can be nearly impossible to live a ‘normal’ life. Things like going to school often have to be done in a non-traditional way. In 2009, Suho enrolled in the Korea National University of Arts before leaving in 2012 to enroll at Kyung Hee Cyber University, which is an online school.
9. He’s A Writer
Suho is best-known for his work as a singer and an actor, but he is also a writer. He hasn’t gone into much detail about exactly what he likes to write, but he did say, “I wrote stories I want to share as lyrics and I hope to share them sometime in the future.”
10. He Loves His Fans
Like every other successful artists, Suho wouldn’t be where he is today without his fans. Over the years, his fanbase has supported him as he’s embarked on different ventures throughout his career. Suho has a lot of love and respect for his fans and the love they’ve shown him since he first entered the industry.