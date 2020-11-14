Suicide Squad Spinoff Series Cast is Coming Together

Peacemaker is getting his own series as people might have already heard, and the cast is coming together slowly but surely and is already featuring a few names that might get folks excited for it to arrive, such as Robert Patrick and Danielle Brooks. It does sound as though Patrick will be playing a new character that’s not featured in the comics, while Brooks could take on the role of Leota Adebayo. So far it does sound as though the HBO series is coming along nicely and there aren’t any huge snags to worry about, and since John Cena is taking up his role from the Suicide Squad movie it’s bound to be a treat for a lot of fans that are looking forward to seeing this happen. Peacemaker is a different type of character in the DC universe and his enemy, Vigilante, isn’t too different from him in a lot of ways, but somewhere along the way, both of them have kind of come across the idea that killing is an acceptable method of getting rid of those that threaten peace. Strangely enough, Vigilante is not nearly as dedicated to his role as Peacemaker is since the latter will do pretty much anything to attain peace, while Vigilante does have a threshold he won’t cross. This could be an interesting dynamic to see played out in live-action since it’s been something that comic book lovers have been able to witness in the past.
It would appear that James Gunn is keeping a pretty tight hold on his Peacemaker series since he’s apparently written every episode and is keeping it to himself for the most part. But anyone that has read up on Peacemaker likely knows that Gunn will probably be sticking to the source material for a good part of the way, meaning that it could be that we’ll be seeing kind of a goofy side of John Cena that’s supposed to be entirely serious since Peacemaker is the type of anti-hero that thinks he’s doing good by doing whatever it takes to attain what he’s after. At the moment it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing this series until sometime in late 2021, which is probably for the best since it sounds a little more sensible to unveil the series after seeing the character in the upcoming Suicide Squad that’s supposed to release next August. How anticipated the series will be though might depend on how Cena’s character is received when the movie does finally reach theaters IF it reaches theaters.
People have to remember that at this point no one really knows when life is going to go back to what we consider to be normal, especially since the pandemic is still a reality and sitting in an enclosed space with a bunch of people is enough to make some folks anxious. There’s been talk of a vaccine, discussions of what might be done to return to a life that people have been missing since March, but as of yet, there’s no way to tell if this is going to happen, or if other measures are going to need to be taken in order to keep moving forward. As far as having to do with the series, the whole idea of seeing Peacemaker on the big screen might be able to make it easier for people to accept him on the small screen, but then again it might be that he’ll do better in his own series than as part of a team that is bound to lose people left and right since it’s been stated that the next Suicide Squad is going to see a few people kick the bucket. But obviously, Peacemaker won’t be one of them, unless of course, his series is going to be an origin story of sorts that will detail his life leading up to his inclusion into the Suicide Squad. That would be kind of interesting, to tell the truth, especially since it would create and complete an arc that a lot of people might want to discuss further once they get a chance to see it.
DC is definitely pushing to create as much content as they can, and their lesser-known characters are being brought out in a big way that will hopefully increase their influence in 2021 since for the last few years they’ve been building their brand in a big way that could culminate with a great amount of success in 2021. As a Marvel fan, it’s odd to hope for such a thing, but it’s easy to recognize that DC has a huge stable of interesting characters that need to be given at least some recognition so that they can escape the page from time to time in order to increase the overall veracity of the DC universe. If nothing else it keeps Marvel honest by forcing them to compete and come up with movies and series that are just as entertaining.