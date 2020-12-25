10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sujaya Dasgupta

Sujaya Dasgupta is an actress. She is well-known for her role in the hit series “Guilt,” and she’s been making waves in her industry for some time now. She doesn’t spend a lot of time in the press. She keeps to herself, she does her job, and she enjoys her life on her own accord. However, her fans are dying to learn as much about her as they can. She’s so private it’s hard to get to know her, so we did our due diligence and found a few things you just didn’t know.
1. She’s Well Educated
Learning is clearly important to Sujaya Dasgupta. She’s doing it as often as possible, and she’s doing it well. She attended the University of Leicester, but we don’t know what she studied there. She also studied acting and drama at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
2. She Has an Impressive Following
For someone who only posts every so often on social media, she has a few followers. She’s got almost 12k right now, which is not a bad number to have. That number puts her right into the middle of micro-influencer territory, which is a great place to be.
3. She’s Enjoys Her Coworkers
Her time spent filming “Shadow and Bone,” has been good for her. She enjoys working alongside the people at Netflix. She likes her coworkers, and she had fun with the role. It allowed her to learn new things, meet new people, and to experience a new part of her own life. There really is not much more you can ask for at this point.
4. She’s An Equestrian
We don’t know if she’s been riding her entire life or if it’s a hobby she’s picked up as an adult, but she does share photos of herself with a horse on her Instagram page. She calls her horse the one who outshines her always, so we have to assume it’s her own horse and she spends a lot of time with her. Of course, that is all speculation.
5. She Enjoys Travel
Not to put words into her mouth, of course, but her feed is filled with photos of her around the world, which does lead us to believe she likes to see the world. Travel seems to be something she finds important, and we imagine it’s been difficult for her in the 2020 pandemic to be in one place all the time.
6. She Bakes
Another little tidbit of information we picked up from scrolling through the 32 photos she has on her Instagram feed is that she enjoys baking. She bakes for Easter, she’s up late baking for Christmas throughout the years, and she just seems to enjoy being in the kitchen. There is something so cathartic about baking, so it’s understandable.
7. We Don’t Know Her Age
She’s a mystery to us. She keeps so much to herself that it’s impossible to learn more about her. However, we do know that her birthday is February 2. The year? We have no idea, but we know she’s either still quite youthful or she simply looks really good for another age.
8. She’s Been in the Business a Long Time
What’s beyond amazing to us is that she’s been acting for a lot longer than most people imagine. For example, she was part of the “Casualty” cast. The show has been on the air since 1986 and still shows regularly. We don’t know when she was part of the cast, but her IMDb bio says 1986. Since we know this is the inception of the show, we can’t imagine that’s the year she starred, but it says what it says.
9. She’s Very Private
Is she dating? Does she have kids? What’s a regular Friday night look like for her? We have no idea, and that is because she has mastered the art of keeping her private life to herself. She doesn’t give a thing away, and no one knows that much about her. There is not a thing wrong with that, however. She owes no one anything, so she’s not obligated to share her life and her personal information with anyone.
10. She Adores Her Friends
Scrolling through Instagram, which is the best way to get to know her in our opinion, you can tell that Sujaya Dasgupta has a lot of love to give to the people closest to her. Her friends are clearly very important to her, and she doesn’t waste time keeping that to herself. She makes it very clear she adores them.