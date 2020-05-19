Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sukanya Krishnan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sukanya Krishnan

57 seconds ago

When Sukanya Krishnan decided to walk away from her job as an anchor on Good Day Wake Up, lots of viewers were shocked and disappointed. However, what they didn’t know was that Sukanya wouldn’t be gone from their TV screens for good. In April 2020, it was announced that Sukanya would be the host of a new late-night series on TLC called, Find Love Live. The show combines the classic reality dating show with a modern technological twist, and Sukanya is happy to take viewers on the wild ride. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sukanya Krishnan.

1. She Was Born In India

Sukanya was raised on Staten Island and considers New York home. However, she was actually born in India to parents who are both doctors. Even though she has lived in the United States for most of her life, she is still very connected to her Indian roots and culture.

2. She Went To High School With Method Man

Staten Island has the lowest population of all of New York’s boroughs, any many would consider it the type of place where most people know each other. With that being said, it’s no surprise that Sukanya has crossed paths with some other well-known Staten Island natives. She event went to high school with legendary rapper and member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man.

3. She’s An Emmy Award Winner

People who are just getting familiar with Sukanya will likely associate her with her hosting role on Find Love Live, but she’s bad a very impressive career in the broadcasting world. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has won 6 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.

4.  She Likes To Go Boating

There’s no doubt that Sukanya’s job doesn’t leave her with much free time. But when she does get some time to rest and relax, and enjoys spending beautiful days hanging out at the lake with her loved ones and going boating.

5. She Speaks 3 Languages

On top of speaking fluent English, Sukanya also speaks Tamil and Spanish. In fact, while attending college she majored in Spanish. In a career like broadcasting, the ability to speak more than one language definitely comes in handy when covering stories.

6. She Loves Spending Time With Her Family

Sukanya is a career woman who has been working hard to make a name for herself in the industry. Still, though, she always makes time to spend with her family. Sukanya is a proud mother and wife. She and her husband, Eric Schroeder, have been married since 2007. The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter.

7. She Was Involved In Student Government

Being a leader has always been a part of who Sukanya is. She attended college at Dickinson College where she majored in Spanish and was the president of her class. She graduated in 1993 and still cherishes the lessons and learned and the friends she made while there.

8. She Studied Abroad

While studying Spanish, Sukanya decided she wanted to get the most authentic experience possible and truly immerse herself in the culture. For a year, she studied at the Universidad de Málaga (University of Malaga) which is located in Malaga, Spain.

9. She Has Decades Of Broadcasting Experience

When it comes to the broadcasting world, Sukanya isn’t new to this; she’s true to this. She has more than than 20 years of experience working in broadcasting. She got her first experience in journalism in the form of an internship in Long Island right after she graduated from college. However, when she made the decision to walk away, she “was tired of all the disappointments” that came along with the job. She took it upon herself to “redefine” her happiness and she’s been working towards that ever since.

10. She Was The First South Asian Anchor In Her Market

Not only was Sukanya’s career in broadcasting impressive, it was also groundbreaking. Her LinkedIn page states, “Krishnan was also a trail blazer becoming the first South Asian to anchor news in the No. 1 market.” Sukanya credits her professors at Dickinson with helping her see her worth. She said, “The front door wasn’t always open to me, as a person of my origin and background—an immigrant to this country—and the welcome mat wasn’t always out, but my professors were pivotal in helping me understand my value, and how to be a standout….”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Rugrats Revival Rumored to Premiere in the Fall on Nickelodeon
Yes, Captain Rex Should Return in The Mandalorian Season 2
Batwoman Ruby Rose
Superman and Batwoman ArrowVerse Crossover Will Happen on The CW in 2021
Timothy Olyphant Is Joining The Mandalorian
A Scarface Reboot is Looking Possible Again
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Amazon Prime in May 2020
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in May 2020
This is Why The New Mutants Keeps Getting Delayed
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sukanya Krishnan
Donald Trump Hijacks President Part in Independence Day and Bill Pullman Reacts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrea Bordeaux
Whatever Happened to The Rosso Twins?
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations