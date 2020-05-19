When Sukanya Krishnan decided to walk away from her job as an anchor on Good Day Wake Up, lots of viewers were shocked and disappointed. However, what they didn’t know was that Sukanya wouldn’t be gone from their TV screens for good. In April 2020, it was announced that Sukanya would be the host of a new late-night series on TLC called, Find Love Live. The show combines the classic reality dating show with a modern technological twist, and Sukanya is happy to take viewers on the wild ride. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sukanya Krishnan.
1. She Was Born In India
Sukanya was raised on Staten Island and considers New York home. However, she was actually born in India to parents who are both doctors. Even though she has lived in the United States for most of her life, she is still very connected to her Indian roots and culture.
2. She Went To High School With Method Man
Staten Island has the lowest population of all of New York’s boroughs, any many would consider it the type of place where most people know each other. With that being said, it’s no surprise that Sukanya has crossed paths with some other well-known Staten Island natives. She event went to high school with legendary rapper and member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man.
3. She’s An Emmy Award Winner
People who are just getting familiar with Sukanya will likely associate her with her hosting role on Find Love Live, but she’s bad a very impressive career in the broadcasting world. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has won 6 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.
4. She Likes To Go Boating
There’s no doubt that Sukanya’s job doesn’t leave her with much free time. But when she does get some time to rest and relax, and enjoys spending beautiful days hanging out at the lake with her loved ones and going boating.
5. She Speaks 3 Languages
On top of speaking fluent English, Sukanya also speaks Tamil and Spanish. In fact, while attending college she majored in Spanish. In a career like broadcasting, the ability to speak more than one language definitely comes in handy when covering stories.
6. She Loves Spending Time With Her Family
Sukanya is a career woman who has been working hard to make a name for herself in the industry. Still, though, she always makes time to spend with her family. Sukanya is a proud mother and wife. She and her husband, Eric Schroeder, have been married since 2007. The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter.
7. She Was Involved In Student Government
Being a leader has always been a part of who Sukanya is. She attended college at Dickinson College where she majored in Spanish and was the president of her class. She graduated in 1993 and still cherishes the lessons and learned and the friends she made while there.
8. She Studied Abroad
While studying Spanish, Sukanya decided she wanted to get the most authentic experience possible and truly immerse herself in the culture. For a year, she studied at the Universidad de Málaga (University of Malaga) which is located in Malaga, Spain.
9. She Has Decades Of Broadcasting Experience
When it comes to the broadcasting world, Sukanya isn’t new to this; she’s true to this. She has more than than 20 years of experience working in broadcasting. She got her first experience in journalism in the form of an internship in Long Island right after she graduated from college. However, when she made the decision to walk away, she “was tired of all the disappointments” that came along with the job. She took it upon herself to “redefine” her happiness and she’s been working towards that ever since.
10. She Was The First South Asian Anchor In Her Market
Not only was Sukanya’s career in broadcasting impressive, it was also groundbreaking. Her LinkedIn page states, “Krishnan was also a trail blazer becoming the first South Asian to anchor news in the No. 1 market.” Sukanya credits her professors at Dickinson with helping her see her worth. She said, “The front door wasn’t always open to me, as a person of my origin and background—an immigrant to this country—and the welcome mat wasn’t always out, but my professors were pivotal in helping me understand my value, and how to be a standout….”