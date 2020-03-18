10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sukihana

Do you watch Love & Hip Hop? If you do, then you already know Sukihana, the fierce personality who is known for her raps and her social media presence. However, you might not know all there is to know about her. What she posts on social media and says on television are all her, but she doesn’t have to share everything about her life with her fans. She’s probably like many famous faces in that she allows the world to see what she wants us to see while she gets to live her real life behind closed doors. It cannot be easy to live this way, but we get that it’s something she probably has to do for her own sanity. However, we still want to know more about her.
1. She’s From Atlanta
She grew up in the dirty south. Atlanta was her home for many years, and we can see that it probably had a major influence on her decision to become a rapper. That’s a city well-known for producing some of the most magnificent rap stars in the world, and it’s not a surprise she would find the musical influence heavy and appealing in that city.
2. She was Born in Delaware
She may appear on a Miami reality show and she may have grown up in Atlanta, but she’s not from either major city. Rather, she was born in Wilmington. That’s Delaware, not North Carolina. She’s been given a chance to live in some cool places, and we’d imagine that she wouldn’t have learned to love rap music so much if she didn’t move out of Delaware when she was a child.
3. She’s a Mom
Not just once or twice, either. She’s got three kids of her own, and she’s proud of being a mother. She did not have it easy, though. Her first was born when she was only 18. No 18-year-old new mom has it easy in life, so she’s had her fair share of struggles in her life. What she didn’t do was allow any of them to take her down and change her life in any capacity. She’s gotten things handled and cared for in her life, and she’s not letting anything like that stop her.
4. She’s Got A Big Personality
And, she’s not afraid to show it. She’s showing how she struggles to be taken seriously in her line of work, but also how she’s not going to sit back and allow anyone to take her for anything she’s got. She’s always in the midst of some sort of argument with someone, and she’s not afraid to stand her ground. She’s got more to offer than that.
5. She’s Not Really Sukihana
She’s going by this name professionally, but she has a name of her own. Her parents named her Destiny Henderson, but we can see how that doesn’t exactly scream rap star. Her birth name is one she went by for many years, but this is the point in her life when people refer to her by her stage name, and some don’t even realize that she has a real name.
6. She’s still Young
She’s not even 30 yet. Her birthday is November 15, 1991, which puts her right at 28. She’s still young in the hip hop game, so that works for her. It’s been said that age is not that important in the game, but we all know that people prefer to listen to someone who is young and hip and who knows the beat and the trends going on right now, so she’s got that working for her. But, not for that much longer if she’s unable to make it big between now and the next few years.
7. She’s Famous Through Instagram
She didn’t have what it took to become a famous rapper right away, but she did have a social media platform, and she did use it. She used Instagram to make her feel like she was getting somewhere, and it works. She was able to gain a significant follows and change her life so much she was able to find herself ‘discovered’ enough to join the cast of her reality show.
8. She’s Got A Lot of Followers
Speaking of social media, she’s got nearly 750k followers on her account. This means she’s making a nice living doing campaigns and working with various brands to help make a name for herself, and it’s easy to see why she has so many followers. She is a big fan of posting provocative photos of herself, of twerking with the camera up close to her rear end, and of being unabashedly herself for her page. She’s not curating a feed like so many others. She’s just show off her assets and working her game the best way she knows how. It’s working for her, too.
9. She Calls Herself a Workaholic
We don’t know her personally, but we do believe her. She keeps it fresh with her content and the promotion of her songs, her videos, and her work on television. She seems to know that her dream is only going to work if she works hard, so we can see that she calls herself a workaholic not because she thinks she is one, but because she actually is one. We feel it, and we get it, and we respect that a lot more than you know.
10. She’s Confident
If you spend a moment scrolling through her Instagram page, one word comes to mind repeatedly. That word is confident. This is a woman who likes what she sees in the mirror. She’s good with who she is as a person, and she’s not ashamed of herself. That kind of personality is one we can get on board with. We love when women are themselves and they don’t let anyone make them feel badly about themselves or ashamed of who they are. We love that, and we wish more women took that stance on their own confidence levels.