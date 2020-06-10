10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Summer Rush”

If there are two things lots of people can’t get enough of, it’s food and reality TV. The Food Network’s new series, Summer Rush is bringing those things together with an additional ingredient that viewers won’t be able to resist: family rivalry. Set in Lake George, New York, Summer Rush follows the Foys, a family who owns three restaurants in the area. While the family obviously wants all of their restaurants to succeed, there is plenty of competition to keep things interesting. Not only will the show have a bit of a dramatic spin that is sure to make it more entertaining, it’ll also give people a chance to see a different side of the restaurant business. Continue for 10 things you didn’t know about the new show, Summer Rush.
1. The Family Didn’t Watch The Show Before It Aired
Being featured on reality TV can be just as nerve racking as it is exciting. No matter how authentic you are during filming, you can never know how a show will be edited. Although the Foy family was anxious to see how the the show turned out, they had to wait with the rest of the world to find out. The Foys didn’t actually get a chance to see until the show aired on June 4th.
2. Buddy Foy Sr. Learned To Cook In The Navy
Most people who decide to go into the restaurant business have formal training from a fancy culinary school. However, Buddy Foy Sr. learned the ropes in a very different way. While in the Navy, he worked as a cook on a ship which is where he developed his amazing skills and delicious lasagna recipe.
3. The Network May Have Found The Family Through Social Media
Have you ever wondered how people get chosen for reality TV shows? Apparently, it can happen without even responding to a casting call. According to the Post Star, Jennifer Foy says she believes the family was discovered on social media or at an event for another reality show.
4. Some Of The Foys Were Worried about How They’d Be Portrayed
Reality TV can be a great opportunity, especially for business owners. On the other hand, though, it can also ruin a person’s reputation. For that reason, the Foys were a little nervous about doing a reality TV show. However, the network let them know that they weren’t trying to create a drama filled show.
5. Buddy Foy Jr. Is Hoping For Another Generation In The Restaurant Business
Buddy Foy Jr. decided to take after is parents and start a restaurant with his wife, Jen. The two are the proud owners of an upscale restaurant called The Chateau on the Lake. They have put their blood, swear, and tears into the business and hope that their daughters will eventually decide to work at the restaurant.
6. The Show Will Only Have 4 Episodes
Summer Rush is definitely entertaining, but if you’re looking for a show to binge watch it may not be the best fit. The entire season will only be made up of four episodes. Although having a mini docuseries format was the plan from the start, lots of fans will probably want more.
7. Buddy Foy Jr. Was The First Person To Be Contacted About The Show
Buddy Jr. was instrumental in bringing Summer Rush to life, and he was the networks initial point of contact. He told the Lake George Mirror, “Jen and I were approached by a producer and we began brainstorming. At one point, that producer said, ‘we’re pitching network executives tomorrow. Do you have any other ideas?’ And that’s when I suggested my family’s three restaurants and our relationships as the subject for a show.”
8. Buddy Foy Jr. Was An Entrepreneur Before He Got Into The Restaurant Business
Buddy Jr. has 10 years of experience in the restaurant business, but this isn’t his first rodeo in the business world. He and his wife have always has entrepreneurial spirits. Ed also runs a business called Professionally Motivated which is a content curation platform. Prior to that, he and Jen ran a business called eFashion Solutions, which at one time had 300 employees.
9. Jesse Foy Wanted To Be A Partner In His Parent’s Restaurant
Jesse has been passionate about the restaurant business since he was a kid. He started working in his parent’s restaurant, Cate’s Italian Garden, when he was just 13-years-old. In his 20s, he asked his parents to make him a partner in the restaurant. When they said no, he used all of his savings to start a restaurant of his own, Diamond Point Grille.
10. Theres No Work On A Season 2 Yet
Since the show was initially only meant to be a mini series, it’s unclear if a second season was ever part of the discussion. Plus, since the show is only one episode in, it’s a little early to tell how its ratings are. So far though, viewers seem to be loving the Foy family.