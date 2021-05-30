When Summer Walker broke onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut mixtape, Last Days of Summer, she quickly became one of the most talked-about R&B girls in the game. Her style was refreshing and her lyrics were relatable. Within a year, her debut album was released and it shot to the top of the charts. Outside of music, however, Summer Walker has received a lot of backlash for many of her comments. Recently, people have been questioning her parenting skills after a photo of her and her daughter raised people’s concerns about the baby’s health. As usual, though, Summer isn’t going to let anyone’s negative comments bring her down. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Summer Walker.
1. She’s An Atlanta Native
Summer Walker was born and raised in the Atlanta area. She hasn’t shared much information on her upbringing, but we do know that her father was originally from England. Sadly, her parents divorced when Walker was a child which led to her struggling with feelings of loneliness.
2. Songwriting Started An An Outlet For Her Sadness
Not only does Summer have a great voice, but her pen game is very impressive and writing is an important part of her life. During an interview with American Songwriter, she said, “I would write music whenever I was sad. That was my outlet. I wasn’t planning on calling myself an artist. I just felt compelled to write my thoughts down and they became songs. It just happened over time. Writing is my way of capturing my emotion. It’s a safe place for reflection for me and my way of expressing my sadness.”
3. She Taught Herself To Play The Guitar
Anyone who has ever tried to learn an instrument knows that it can be extremely difficult – even with the help of an experienced teacher. That said, the fact that Summer Walker taught herself how to play the guitar by watching YouTube videos is certainly an impressive accomplishment.
4. She Likes To Clean
There are lots of people who hate to clean but do it because they hate being surrounded by filth even more. Summer, however, cleans because she likes to and it’s become a walk for her to calm her nerves. In fact, before her singing career took off she owned a small cleaning company in Atlanta.
5. She Struggles With Social Anxiety
Interacting with the public is just part of being a celebrity, but it’s definitely Summer Walker’s least favorite part. Her social anxiety has caused her to shy away from the spotlight as much as possible. While talking to Rolling Stone, Summer said, “I’m a super-duper introvert. Not because I want to be — I just don’t really understand human interaction. I don’t get it. So I just stay in the house.”
6. She Has A Very Interesting Backstage Routine
It’s not unusual for artists to have backstage routines before they go out on stage and perform. However, Summer Walker’s routine might just make you cringe and make that little face where your upper lip touches the bottom of your nose. She told Billboard, “I fart. My backstage ritual is flatulence.”
7. She Used To Be A Stripper
Summer Walker’s road to becoming a professional singer involved a few twists and turns here and there. She was a stripper in Atlanta for several years but was there simply because she needed a way to pay her bills. Although some people have tried to shame her for her past, Summer isn’t embarrassed of her journey.
8. She Doesn’t Like To Get Political
Lots of people expect their favorite celebrities to chime in on political issues, but Summer Walker won’t be doing any such thing. While she does tend to be outspoken when it comes to certain opinions, she doesn’t like to get involved in political topics.
9. She May Have Had A Nose Job
In the summer of 2020, Summer posted a picture on social media in which her nose looked drastically different. Some people chalked it up to makeup contouring while others believed she’d undergone a cosmetic procedure. Summer never confirmed the rumors, but a plastic surgeon posted a photo of her on social media which insinuated that she had been his patient.
10. She Wants To Get Into Gardening
Summer Walker may be a big star, but at the end of the day, it’s the simple things that she really wants. One day she hopes to be able to enjoy a quieter life. During her interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she would love to eventually start a garden and “stay at home and grow all my things.”