10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sunitha Upadrashta

She’s a talented singer and artist. She’s an actress and a host. She’s a little bit of everything, and her name is Sunitha Upadrashta. She’s the kind of talent who spends her entire life making her fans feel so good about themselves, and we love her for it. She’s also recently engaged to the love of her life, and her exciting news has taken the world by storm. It’s got everyone excited to learn more about her, and we are here to share all that there is to know about this lovely and very talented woman.
1. She’s in Her 40s
When Sunitha was born, the date was May 10, 1978. She turned 42 in 2020, and she doesn’t look it. She looks great, and she clearly takes care of herself. She was born in Vijayawada, but that is not where her family raised her. She was raised in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
2. Her Family Loves Music
Her parents both love music. It was a very important part of their lives when she was growing up, and she was able to develop a sweet and unique love and appreciation for music as a result. She’s been able to embrace her feelings about music alongside those of her parents, and that’s been a special treat for her.
3. She Began Musical Training Early
Because of her family’s love of music, she was able to begin her formal training as a singer when she was quite young. She was only 6 when she began her professional singing career, and that’s a huge deal for the star. She studied in some of the best places doing some of the best things imaginable as she grew up.
4. She’s Been Married Before
While she might have only just announced her engagement, this will not be her first wedding. She was married once before. She was only 19 when she wed. She was quite young, and she did not imagine her marriage would not last forever. We imagine it was a difficult time for her.
5. She’s a Mom
She’s a mother. Her kids belong to her and her first husband. His name was Kiran Kumar Goparaju. He’s in the media, and they share their two kids. Their names are Aakash and Shreya, a boy and a girl. We don’t know much else about her kids, but we know she likes to keep their lives out of the media, and we completely understand that.
6. She’s Getting Married
She’s met a man who became a wonderful friend and then a partner, and now they are getting married. She made the announcement in December 2020, and she’s very happy to do so. The man she’s marrying is a businessman by the name of Ram Veerapaneni. They look adorably happy together.
7. She Tested Positive for COVID-19
During the summer of 2020, she made an emotional post about how she tested positive for the coronavirus. She let her fans know she was in constant communication with her doctors, she was very careful, and she was able to overcome the illness without complications.
8. Her Mother Also Tested Positive
When she tested positive for the coronavirus, her mother did, too. Her children, who were 22 and 18 at the time, did not test positive. She worried more about her mother than about herself. She said that she believed the way to cure the virus was to have a positive attitude and to have willpower. She believed that panicking and being upset about it would not help her overcome the illness. She and her mother both came out on the other side of their illness without any issues.
9. She’s Private
She does not share much about her personal life anywhere on the internet. She has a social media account, but she only uses it to share things that she thinks her fans will like, to promote her music and work, and to share small snippets into her everyday life. She does not overshare.
10. She Doesn’t Eat Out
In fact, when she goes out, she brings her own food. She doesn’t like to eat anything that is not her own food or that is not healthy food. She credits this way of living, her own personal lifestyle, for allowing her to overcome the coronavirus when it hit her and her family. She believes it is her healthy choices that allowed her to overcome the illness and come out the other side without any further complications and without serious side effects.