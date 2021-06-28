10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sunny Kalra

Sunny Kalra is a famous TikTok star. His videos have amassed millions of likes, follows, and fans, and he’s been living the dream since he went viral. The video star uses his social media to his advantage by making sure he has millions of followers across as many platforms as he can, and TikTok is not the only one he uses to make this possible. He also uses his own Instagram page, and he has a half-million fans over there, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the social media sensation.
1. He is from India
He was born and raised in Mumbai. It is a huge city with many opportunities, but we imagine he did not grow up thinking he would be on a social media app making videos of himself in his own home that would go viral and make him famous. In fact, at his age, that wasn’t even a possibility when he was a child.
2. He is Funny
The thing that made him famous is his comedy. He is a funny man with a lot of followers who appreciate his sense of humor. He enjoys the time that he spends with his fans making them laugh, and this is what continues to motivate him to do more.
3. He is Young
Sunny Kalra is young. There are some reports on the internet that he is in his 30s, but he is not. That is misinformation. He was born on June 6, 1997, and he is only 24. He recently celebrated his 24th birthday in 2021, which means he’s still exceptionally young.
4. He is A Blogger
Rumor has it that when he is not on TikTok making funny videos, he also does some fashion blogging. We get it. He’s a stylish guy, so it makes sense he might want to share his fashion choices with the world. He can make it work.
5. He is Verified
He’s managed to become verified on the platform that made him famous, which is a big deal. He has more than 12 million followers, so it is only natural that he would become verified for that. He’s done well for himself, and that is a situation that he can appreciate.
6. He’s Been on TikTok Since 2018
The app is not that old, so it does make sense he would only be on here for a few years. However, he did not become famous on another app prior to this one. Many of his young counterparts did just that, but he’s been able to focus on things in his own life that have allowed him to become famous over the course of just a few years.
7. He is Exceptionally Private
One thing we do appreciate about this young man is that his social media accounts are very business-oriented. He does not use them to share his personal life with anyone. He does not discuss much of what is going on in his personal life, to be honest. It’s a good way to go if you are this famous.
8. Not Much is Known about His Family
He’s been famous for some time, and while we know he has a family, we simply do not know much about them. He doesn’t discuss them often, so we have no idea what his childhood was like or what his life was like at home. He keeps his family shielded from his success, whether that is a choice he made or they asked him to make.
9. Not Much is Known about His Education
We don’t know if he went to college, or if he graduated high school, or what he is doing with his life. Right now, he’s making enough money from his social media career that he is not working a typical job, but he doesn’t discuss whether or not he is attending college or if he did at any point. We’d imagine that since he was already in his 20s when he went viral that he was likely in school, but it’s not something that he really talks about,
10. Fans Love Him
He’s humorous, which is always a good thing. However, it is his female fans that love him the most. He is a handsome young man, and it seems that his female fans are always quick to see what he is doing now, what he is doing next, and what he is posting. They love his photos and his videos, and they are constantly asking about his relationship status. He is a heartthrob to his young fans.