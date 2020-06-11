10 Super Strange Facts about Famous Movies

There shouldn’t be a lot of surprise when it comes to understanding that a lot of movies have very odd facts attached to their making that aren’t bound to be revealed until much later. These facts don’t necessarily make people think differently of the movies but they might very well make them realize that things don’t run as smoothly on all sets as they think and that what they perceive to be one thing might be another. When it comes to the movies, those that make and design them are usually masters of their craft and have come to a point in their careers where picking out pertinent facts that can help the movie run a little smoother and possible gain and keep the attention of the audience is second nature, and as a result said movies tend to go off without a hitch until they run up against someone that’s done their research and knows the facts that the movie has tried to pass off as reality. Again, this doesn’t mean that said movies are any better or worse, but knowing a little more about them and what went into their making is usually kind of interesting as well as revealing.
Here are ten weird facts about various movies that might make you think of watching them again just for the heck of it.
10. The sound of the velociraptors in Jurassic 3 is actually tortoises mating.
This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since when it comes to animal sounds in movies people are usually more impressed by sounds that are taken from other sources and remixed in a way that makes them a lot more present than they would be originally. But when you equate the sound of a fearsome velociraptor with the idea of two tortoises doing what nature intended it is a bit laughable.
9. Gregory Peck’s son had died right before he auditioned for The Omen.
Sad and tragic as this is it did afford Peck the ability to try and exorcise some of his own demons, which is fitting considering the movie he was auditioning for. Some might find that a little disrespectful but at the same time it was an outlet that he felt he needed and as such it worked beautifully.
8. Scream was based on a real murder spree.
A lot of people might not remember Danny Harold Rolling, but he was responsible for a short but bloody murder spree in Florida back in the 90s and was finally caught and given the death sentence. Thankfully the movie didn’t follow everything that Rolling did as it would have been insanely gruesome had they done so.
7. Those were actual bees in Tony Todd’s mouth during Candyman.
Think about that, actual bees in your mouth flying in and out. The image is creepy enough, but the thought of having those little buggers buzzing all around is more than a lot of people could bear. Obviously he was trained on how to do this and what not to do and what to do, but it’s still more than a lot of people COULD do.
6. Jack Nicholson actually pulled a gun on Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed.
During their talk in the bar it was an unscripted move that Jack made, and thankfully the gun was unloaded, but it was also the kind of move that might have made Leo say ‘what the hell’. The Departed was however kind of an aggressive and sort of ‘out there’ movie in a lot of ways, so maybe Leo took this in stride.
5. 5 people died every minute in 300.
This is an average and not meant to be taken literally to be certain since there were great spans of time in which no one was seen to die. But if you take all the deaths and stack them up this is the average that comes out. Like it or not, even Rambo, the Terminator, and possibly quite a few other action flicks can’t match this. Commando might come very close.
4. There’s only a 12-year difference between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.
The reason this is so odd is because Connery was playing Ford’s father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. They played it off wonderfully but to think that they were this close in age means that they kind of had no choice but to force themselves into the roles since otherwise it wouldn’t have worked.
3. Ian McKellen was asked to play the part of Dumbledore.
The argument of course is that he would have been great in the role and made it his own just as he did with Gandalf, but he didn’t want to take on the role of another great wizard and iconic character that quickly and so refused. According to Variety however there was another reason he said no.
2. There was an actual J. Dawson on board the Titanic.
James Cameron didn’t find out about this until after filming was wrapped, but apparently there was someone with the name J. Dawson, though it’s not known if it was Jack or not. That’s still an amazing coincidence.
1. Daniel Radcliffe went through 160 pairs of glasses and plenty of wands.
Obviously props tend to wear out or find their way into the pockets of the actors from time to time (cough, cough, Alan Rickman, cough) but it’s amazing to think that he had to wear so many different pairs throughout the course of eight movies.
There are literally hundreds if not thousands of weird facts out there about the movies, and they’re worth looking at.