In recent years online shopping has become more people’s preferred way of buying the things they want/need. Even with that, however, QVC has managed to hold on strong and that’s largely thanks to people like Susan Graver. As. the network’s in-house fashion designer, Susan is no stranger to sharing her sense of style with the world. She knows how to help people pick out the perfect looks and she takes pride in being a fun and exciting person to shop with. Even if you don’t necessarily want to buy anything from QVC you might still catch yourself tuning in to see what Susan is up to. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Susan Graver.
1. She Is An Author
QVC is probably the first thing that comes to mind when most people think of Susan Graver, but that isn’t the only thing she’s done over the years. She is also an author who released a book in 2000 titled It’s a Fit!: Dressing With Style, Comfort and Confidence. As you may have been able to gather from the name, the book is all about helping people learn how to feel good about themselves in their clothing.
2. She Loves Dogs
Most people would agree that the world is divided into two groups: dog people and cat people. While the debate rages on over which animal makes a better pet, Susan knows which side she stands on. She is a very proud member of team dog and corgis appear to be her favorite bread.
3. She Is A Grandmother
Although this may he hard for some people to believe, Susan is nearly 70 years old and she is a proud grandmother. While she does spend a lot of time focusing on her work, she always makes sure to spend time with her family. She especially enjoys getting to hang out with her grandchildren.
4. She Was A Blogger
Sharing content on the internet is the best way to quickly reach a large audience. Even though Susan isn’t a millennial or a part of gen z, the importance of being online isn’t something that is lost on her. For years, she maintained a blog through her website where she posted about fashion and other lifestyle related topics. She hasn’t posted anything new on her blog since the beginning of 2019.
5. She Enjoys The Outdoors
Just because Susan loves to look her best and is all about being fashionable doesn’t mean that she’s afraid to be outdoors and potentially get her hands a little dirty. When she isn’t working, spending time outside is one of her favorite things to do. She loves to do things like go hiking and hang out at the beach.
6. She Likes To Knit
As a creative person, Susan is always looking for ways to create things. In an Instagram post in December 2020, Susan revealed that she’s been knitting since she was about 7-years-old. Her knitting skills definitely come in handy and have allowed her to make clothes for her grandchildren.
7. She Is Likely Jewish
Susan’s religious beliefs aren’t something that she has ever discussed in great detail, but there has been a lot of information over the years that suggests that she is Jewish. If she is Jewish, it’s unclear whether she was born into the faith or if she converted after marriage.
8. She Is All About Spreading Good Vibes
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the world could use a lot more positivity. There are certainly no shortage of bad things happening, and as a result it can be difficult to try to maintain a positive outlook. Susan, however, does her best to be optimistic and she likes to spread this feeling to the people around her.
9. She Is A Fairly Private Person
Susan has been working in the fashion industry for decades, and she’s become quite well known along the way. Despite spending so many years in a public industry, Susan has done her best to keep her private life out of the spotlight. Instead, she prefers to keep the attention on her work.
10. She Loves Educating Others
There are many people who will never get the chance to make a living doing something they truly love. Susan considers herself very lucky to be one of the few. Not only does she love what she does, but she loves that it has given her a chance to use her platform to teach others about different elements of fashion and find the confidence to put their own outfits together.