10 Things You Didn’t Know about Suzy Cortez

10 Things You Didn't Know about Suzy Cortez

She’s a woman who models for a living, and it’s always amazing to us when people are shocked by her photos. She’s a big fan of taking photos of herself dressed in next to nothing while posing provocatively, and yet it’s always a surprise to fans when she posts a photo of herself in that nature. We know she’s gorgeous. We know she models. We know she has a million fans. But, what we don’t know about her is literally anything else. Suzy Cortez is a woman who remains a mystery to us despite having seen almost all of her body, and we thought we might change that right now.

1. She’s Brazilian

She was born in 1990 in Brazil. 30-years-old as of 2020, not that she looks like she’s anywhere near 30. She’s taking good care of herself, and she’s got those great Brazilian genes going for her, too. Her official date of birth is May 16, 1990, and she was born in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

2. She’s an Influencer

She’s not only a model who works to get fans to buy the clothing she’s wearing. She’s also a social media influencer. This means she is responsible for working with brands to promote them on her social pages to people who follow her. She’s good at it, too.

3. She’s Got a Great Peach

Well, you can see it for yourself, if you’d like. However, she’s officially got a great rear end, as she was named the 2015 Miss BumBum Brazil competition winner. You don’t just get to win that competition if you don’t have a great rear end.

4. She’s Got Millions of Followers

Her Instagram feed alone has more than 2.4 million followers, and that’s nothing to laugh about. She’s doing quite well in her life, and we are happy to report that. If you are not one of her followers, it’s time to check her out on Instagram and follow her for her updates and new photos.

5. She’s Got a Questionable Tattoo

She is known widely for having a very interesting – we’d go so far as to call it questionable – tattoo on her body. Of course, it’s her body so who are we to judge? She has a tattoo of a man by the name of Lionel Messi on her groin. That’s not a comfortable place for a tattoo, and as far as we know, they don’t have a relationship. We have heard, however, that he’d blocked her on social media because she does send him a lot of photos of herself in sexy poses.

6. She Works Out

It’s very obvious that she takes good care of herself working out, and we imagine she has a pretty strict routine to continue to live with abs like her own. However, we haven’t been able to find any place where she’s mentioned what she does and how often she works out. We just know good health is important to her.

7. She’s on OnlyFans

For those of you who are like us and have only just heard of this site, it’s called Onlyfans, and it’s a website where you can post anything you want and share with your subscribers. It’s a money-making venture for many, and it’s something that really does seem very new to us. We hadn’t heard of it until recently, and we don’t know why we are surprised that this kind of site exists, to be honest.

8. She’s Not Afraid to Show Off

If there is anyone with serious confidence, it’s this woman right here. She’s clearly a confident woman with a lot to offer, and we cannot handle how much confidence she has. She’s not afraid to show it all to us. She’s got photos on her Instagram feed of her on the bathroom floor with her pants pulled down, and photos of herself dancing while wearing a thong, and photos of herself in a thong and tassels over her ladies. It’s a lot, and she’s clearly confident in her body.

10. She’s Trying to Give Back

She’s not just doing things for herself, however. She’s a woman who is trying to do what she can to raise money so that she can provide masks to those in need. She’s been wearing them on her social media feed, and she’s been trying to bring awareness to her fans. She’s been working hard to provide masks to those who need them, and that is a lovely thing for her to do.


Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


