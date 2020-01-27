10 Things You Didn’t Know About Suzy Nakamura

Suzy Nakamura is a famous American TV actress, improvisational comedian, and producer. Though her official name is Susan Aiko Nakamura she is better known as Suzy Nakamura. She has a long history as an actor and has made wealth out of it. Suzy features in both regular shows and comedy, and has bagged many guest appearances. She is especially great at improvisational comedy, a skill that often lands her unique guest roles. In this article, we look at ten things you did not know about Suzy Nakamura.
1. Has an active social media presence
2. Is a self-confidence ambassador
Nakamura runs a self-confidence blog, ‘The Tao Of Self Confidence: A Podcast To Your Inner Journey to Self Confidence.’ On podcasts, she reveals a lot about her journey into building self-confidence. One of her best quotes is “who you are is enough,” which defines her view of self-confidence. The site and the podcasts help viewers to learn who they are and how to live proudly in that knowledge. She has a moving personal account of her struggle with self-doubt, which she attributes to being a child of an immigrant.
3. Her early life and education in acting
Nakamura was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Lane Technical College Prep High School and attended Columbia College Chicago from 1987 to 1989. Other academic stints were at the Asian-American Theatre Company and the Second City comedy troupe, where she learned improvisational comedy. Early in her career, Suzy would study and work to finance her own education. She started her career in show business from the touring company and remained with the troupe for the first five years of her career.
4. Is married to a writer
In October 2012, Suzy married TV writer Harry Hannigan. Some of the episodes of Suzy’s production ‘According to Jim’ were penned by Hannigan. Although not confirmed, some accounts claim Hannigan and Nakamura are separated. There is no record of Suzy’s children either with Hannigan or from another relationship.
5. Is Japanese American, born and bred in America
Suzy Nakamura, born in 1973, is an American of Japanese descent. Her father was an English teacher working for the Chicago Public Schools. Suzy is quiet about her childhood, except for a few snippets on life growing up in the home of an immigrant. Little is available about her siblings, but we do know that both her parents are dead.
6. Is as well-known as a guest star as she is for leading roles
Over the years, Suzy has made many appearances as a guest actor. Some of the famous sitcoms she’s been in as a guest actor include ‘According to Jim’, ‘Half and Half’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’, and ‘8 Simple Rules’. Some of her best TV appearances as a guest include ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. She held a recurring role in ‘The West Wing’ and on ‘Modern Family’. Suzy has featured in other roles such as:
- 2020 – ‘Dr Ken’ is a multi-camera sitcom. The lead actor is Dr Ken (Ken Jeong) who uses his experience as a doctor to create the content as a stand-up comedian. The show premiered in 2020. It first hit TV screens in 2016 in which ‘Dr Ken’ was a fictional version of Ken Jeong. In that edition, Nakamura starred as his wife.
- 2017 – ‘Avenue 5’ is a TV comedy by HBO. In it, Suzy stars as Iris Kimura, the assistant to billionaire Herman Judd.
- 1997 – she had her first role in the film ‘Strawberry Fields’. In the show, she acted as a troubled teen. The show, based in Chicago, was by Rea Tajiri. This show was selected at the 54th Venice International Film Festival as a winning production.
7. Her Net Worth
Suzy has had a long and successful career in show business and much of her wealth can be attributed to her work in the industry. The 2019 estimate places her net worth to be between $100,000 and $1 million. This figure puts her in the range of some of the stars in show business who have made impressive wealth. There is very little information on the type of investments she holds. This would account for a rather wide estimate. However, by observing her lifestyle, we can conclude that the TV actress is doing exceptionally well at 46.
8. Co-founded ‘The Second City Detroit’
Suzy is passionate about show business. In September 1993 she co-founded ‘The Second City Detroit’ which was a training center for comedy theatre. ‘The Second City Detroit’ is located in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Michigan. The Second City in Detroit had sister theatres in Chicago and Toronto. The theatre was relocated to a strip mall in Novi, Detroit in 2005. It remained in the location until it was disbanded in 2009.
9. Is skilled in improvisational comedy
She has exceptional skills in improvisational comedy. Improvisational comedy, derived from improvisational theatre, is a comedy on an unplanned and unscripted plot. The actors improvise on the fly and spontaneity is a critical skill in this type of show. Improvisational comedy is a skill that has landed Suzy many roles. In some instances, the skill lands her in regular comedy. Notable comedies she has starred in are ‘Horrible Bosses 2’, ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’, and ‘The 40-Year-OId Virgin’.
10. Provides outstanding motivational counsel
Nakamura is a motivational speaker and talks often about being self-confident. She guides her listeners to create a list of characteristics you do not want to have. The best way to do this, she says, is to observe the characteristics you do not appreciate in others and make a list of specific things. Then decide that those are the things you will not do. In her counsel, Nakamura says it is easier to follow a list of things that one has decided not to do than to struggle to be a perfect person and keep failing self.
Conclusion
Suzy Nakamura is an all-round performance expert. When she is not performing in comedy, she is in regular TV shows either as a star or as a guest. Also, when not in front of the camera, she is helping others develop self-confidence, a personality characteristic that is critical for show business.