Swae Lee was born, Kahlif <alik Ibn Sherman Brown on June 7, 1993 in California. He is an American rapper, songwriter who began his youth in Tupelo, Mississippi before later moving to Atlanta, Georgia. He and his brother, Slim Jimmy are a duo known as Rae Sremmurd and have been paving their way to the top of popular Hip-hop and R&B singers with their hit songs, like, No Flex Zone, and, No Type. The rapper and his brother are self-taught musicians, learning how to sing and keep beat early in their childhood, according to Married Biography. Lee, alongside his brother, worked hard to hone their skills and get to whewre they are. If you are a hip-hop fan, you may know who this popular singer/songwriter is, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Swae Lee.
1. He released a single before he was famous
Swae and his brother Slim released their first song, We, in 2013 after they signed-on with Mike Will Made, under the label, EarDrummers Entertainment. Since then, they have released two more albums under the label.
2. Lee goes platinum
Lee performed a duo with singer/songwriter, French Montana, and their song, Unforgettable, made it to Platinum when it sold over 1 million copies. Some weren’t too surprised since the song had already reached gold the month prior.
3. His music rounds three genres of music
The multi-talented R&B singer has been praised by others in the business for his vocal talents. Lee has been described as ‘the songbird of our generation’ and his abilities to sing in a multitude of genres is something not all singers can do. Lee is a talented performer in Hip-Hop, Trap and Pop music.
4. His mother worked in the US Army
Lee is proud of his mother. He’s often described her in interviews, describing her as a strong single mother. Apparently she was pretty tough as she not only raised him and his brother alone, but she didn’t have an easy, or average job that you might imagine. Lee’s mother, who you will see from time-to-time in pictures on his social accounts, worked a tough job, and it entailed working on tanks in the United States Army.
5. Spent some time being homeless
It wasn’t always easy for Lee and his brother Slim. In several interviews through the years, the brothers have often spoken of their, pre-celebrity years and the struggles they went through to get to where they are today. The two spent some time homeless after high school, working long hours at McDonald’s and squatting in abandoned homes. They were also known to throw parties and perform in abandoned homes in their areas as well, which is one way thing that helped the two begin to get noticed.
6. He’s won awards
Lee has already been getting recognized for his talents and receiving prestigious awards. In 2017, Lee was awarded a Grammy and an MTVU Woodie Award for two of his songs, Sicko Mode and Formation, Sunflower. The singer was just 26 years old at the time, and just four years after releasing his first album.
7. He’s been ranked on the music charts
Lee and his brother Slim have had a quick rise to success creating popular songs. One of their songs even made to a pretty good standing on a couple music charts, in fact, it made it to #36 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and sailed all the way up to #20 on the US R&B and US Rap charts. The song that became such a hit for the two is, No Flex Zone, and it’s only one of several that has helped the two gain their high profile popularity in the music industry.
8. He was involved in a sex tape scandal
According to Earn The Necklance, Lee was involved in a sex video scandal. The tape involved Lee and his girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz and it popped up on Lee’s Instagram site, but it only appeared for about a half an hour before it was quickly deleted. At first, fans had a hard time trying to figure out who, besides Lee, was in the tape, but quickly realized it was Ortiz, however, since the two were already dating, the only thing scandalous was the fact that he’d post a sex tape on his social media at all.
9. Dated an Instagram model
According to Married Wiki, Lee has had an on-again-off-again relationship with one of the many faces of Instagram, Marliesia Ortiz. Ortiz is a popular model on Instagram, and for four years, the two have been seen together off and on, and most recently, mostly off due to Ortiz’s claim that Lee was cheating on her.
10. His girlfriend was arrested for an assault on Lee
Lee’s girlfriend, Ortiz, made news when she was arrested for assaulting Lee in his home in August of 2019. Lee claimed that Ortiz not only hit him with objects in the home, but she headbutted him as well. Ortiz was made to leave the home and wound up calling the police herself, claiming it was Lee who assaulted her. Eventually the matter was resolved without further issues.