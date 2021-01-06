Sydney Johnson has the type of life that lots of people can only dream of. She’s beautiful, smart, hard working, and successful. Still, there’s still one thing she’s looking for: love. Like the rest of the contestants on season 25 of The Bachelor, Sydney is hoping to leave the show with the love her life. Of course, winning Matt James’ heart won’t be an easy process, but Sydney is willing to do what it takes to be the last woman standing. Fans of the show are excited to see how the journey goes for Sydney and the rest of the case, and she’s excited to be part of the legendary series. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sydney Johnson.
1. She Lives In Nashville
Sydney is originally from the Franklin, TN area but she currently lives and works in Nashville. Although she doesn’t like to think of herself as the traditional southern belle, southern roots are something that Matt and Sydney have in common and it may be something they can connect on early on.
2. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
There are lots of people out there who are afraid to speak their mind, but Sydney Johnson isn’t one of them. According to Bachelor Nation, those close to Sydney would describe her as a very opinionated person. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not this works in her favor throughout the season.
3. She Likes To Travel
Sydney is all about living her life to the fullest and she wants to have as many experiences as she possibly can. What better way to do that than to travel? Sydney has been fortunate to visit lots of cool places over the years both in and outside of the United States.
4. She Believes In The Importance Of Mental Health
Mental health awareness has become more prevalent over the last few years, but there are still a lot of people who don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Sydney is a firm believer in the importance of mental health and she enjoys sharing resources and information with her followers on social media.
5. She Is Allergic To Avocados
All of the guacamole lovers out there will probably cry a few silent tears after finding out that Sydney is allergic to avocados. Although it sucks that she won’t be able to experience lots of avocado based dishes, she’s lucky that avocados are fairly easy to avoid.
6. She Doesn’t Like Amusement Parks
Hopefully Matt doesn’t ever get the idea to take Sydney on a date to an amusement part because if he does, she probably won’t be too happy about it. Her bio on Bachelor Nation says that she is “creeped out” by amusement parks. Despite her dislike for amusement parks, Sydney is a pretty adventurous person.
7. She Is A Football Fan
There are lots of guys out there who love the idea of dating a girl who genuinely loves football. If Matt James is that kind of guy, he’s certainly in luck. Sydney is a big football fan. In addition to being a Tennessee Titans fan, she is also a big fan of the New York Giants.
8. She Is Family Oriented
Sydney may not have any children, but that doesn’t mean that family isn’t at the top of her priority list. She has great relationships with her loved ones and she likes to spend as much time with them as she can. She appears to be especially close to her father and her sisters. This is a quality that will likely be very appealing to Matt.
9. The Bachelor Is Her Only Reality TV Experience
The Bachelor is supposed to be all about finding love, but there have been lots of people who have agreed to do the show simply because they wanted to become reality TV stars. Sydney doesn’t appear to be that type of person, though. As far as we know, The Bachelor is her first and only time doing a reality show. She also doesn’t appear to have any acting experience.
10. She Likes A Man With Goals
Due to the format of The Bachelor, it’s typically the woman who are working hard to make sure they impress the bachelor. At the same time, however, it’s just as important for the women to connect with him. Sydney already knows what she’s looking for and a man with goals is at the top of her priority list. So far, Matt seems to be that kind of guy, and the two would compliment each other nicely in a lot of ways.