Home
Movies
Sylvester Stallone Explains the One Way Rambo Will Continue

Sylvester Stallone Explains the One Way Rambo Will Continue

1 min ago

In a way, it does sound as though Sylvester Stallone has come to his senses considering that he’s not talking about revamping Rambo once again to take on another band of bad guys as an aging war veteran with lingering PTSD. But if he does want to bring a prequel to life it does feel as though he’d be better off bringing another actor into the story since there’s no way the de-aging software that couldn’t really help Robert De Niro in The Irishman could even come close to de-aging Stallone to make him look like a teenager. Plus, does anyone realize that he wasn’t nearly as big then? In the first Rambo, he was definitely in great shape, but he didn’t have the bulk that he possesses at this time. Bringing in another actor wouldn’t just be a good idea, it would be absolutely necessary since otherwise, it feels as though the effect would be an utter failure. The upside of this idea is that it would be interesting to find out what Rambo was like before he went into the military and to see just what messed him up so badly. We’ve had glimpses and hints about his past over the years, but it would be great to see just what really happened to a younger John Rambo that went into the military no doubt willing to learn how to defend his country, but came out as a jaded and seriously messed-up individual.

According to Stallone, the character of Rambo was someone that was upbeat, popular, and was the kind of guy that people wanted to be around before he went into the military. He was broken down, taught to kill, and taught to survive while he was in, and by the time he was out his outlook on life was far different, and so was he. There are plenty of young actors that would be able to take on this role since the talent pool in Hollywood is deep enough that someone could be found that would be able to take on Rambo’s role in a very convincing way. But seeing him before he went in, and then witnessing the process of how he came to be such an efficient and ruthless fighter would be a way to finally understand the character on a much deeper level. Plus, after reading First Blood, the book that the first movie and the entire character was based on, it’s possible that we might actually see just how tough his training really was since the way it’s described in the book is absolutely brutal. The downside of the book though is that Rambo didn’t survive and was dead by the end, as was Teasle, but since the prequel wouldn’t be going that far, maybe it could give a seriously in-depth look at the character that a lot of people would appreciate.

The only way that Stallone can see this happening though is to push for a streaming movie since he doesn’t want to make another movie for the big screen, or even try at this time. That’s fortunate in a big way since theaters aren’t doing too well at this point, but it’s also preferable since the last Rambo movie managed to make its budget back, but it still didn’t do all that well since the critics didn’t exactly sing Stallone’s praises. To be fair, none of the Rambo movies have been nearly as good as the first one since they’ve all gone wide of the mark that the first movie was trying to hit. Even the first one demanded a suspension of belief since there are a lot of gaffes that many people picked up during Rambo’s tirade against the small town and the sheriff since it does feel as though between the soldiers and the cops that the lot of them should have had enough brains between them to keep the guy contained. But given the fact that the first movie was something new, a lot of people were willing to at least give it the benefit of doubt until later on when it was reviewed again, and again, and again. Everything after that has been little more than a fantastical war movie since most of the stuff that Rambo does either isn’t possible or it’s so insanely extraneous that he should have died a dozen times over since his enemies had every chance to end him.

A prequel might be interesting though if it’s done right. Without trying to make it so over the top that Rambo appears to be a living superman from the word go, a prequel might go a long way towards explaining how he came to be so many people’s favorite PTSD-driven soldier. Whether it will happen is unclear, but if it does you can bet we’ll be talking about it.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Marvel’s Disney Plus Hawkeye Series is Doomed For Failure
Please For the Love of God Don’t Make an Alien TV Show
Mark Cuban Shares The Kind of Pitch That Always Does Well on Shark Tank
Amazing Race Season 31 Finale
How Can You Get On “The Amazing Race?”
Sylvester Stallone Explains the One Way Rambo Will Continue
The Five Best First Lady Performances in Movies
The Five Scariest Cars in the History of Movies
Five Movies Scenes Where a Person is on Fire but Gets Out of It
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Montana Jordan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Kassionides
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Geere
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Titus Welliver
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare