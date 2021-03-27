Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taja V. Simpson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taja V. Simpson

46 seconds ago

Taja V. Simpson’s journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s definitely been worth it. Since making her on-screen debut more than a year ago, Taja has gone on to land some pretty impressive roles. Most people will recognize her most from being in shows like The Oval, A House Divided, and The Bold and the Beautiful. She has also brought her skills to the big screen for roles in movies like Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and The Preacher’s Son. Taja’s natural ability to play any kind of character combined with the dedication she has to her craft has earned her respect from people all over the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Taja V. Simpson.

1. She’s A Louisiana Native

Taja was born and raised in Lake Charles, LA and she is very proud of her southern roots. Although Louisiana is where she initially developed her interest in acting, she wasn’t able to pursue it due to a lack of theater and arts-related programs in her area.

2. She Loves Watching Movies

There are lots of actors who have expressed that they don’t like watching TV or movies in their free time because it reminds them too much of being at work. Taja doesn’t feel that way, however. During a Q&A on her Instagram profile, she shared that watching movies is one of her favorite things to do in her free time.

3. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience

Most people who are familiar with Taja know her best for the work she’s done as an actress, but they may not be aware of the fact that she’s also done other things. Taja is a writer, director, and producer and she will probably do more behind-the-scenes work in the years to come.

4. She Studied Communications

Despite falling in love with acting at an early age, Taja decided to focus on something else during her time in college. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a focus on broadcast journalism from McNeese State University. After college, her plan was to become a reporter/news anchor.

5. She Has Her Own Lipstick Line

Entertainment isn’t the only thing Taja is passionate about. She also loves the beauty industry and she’s all about bold looks and bright colors. She started a lipstick line called the Taja V. Simpson Collection. At the moment, she has three different shades of lipstick on for sale in her online store.

6. She’s An Author

Taja is truly a woman of many talents. If you thought being an actress and an entrepreneur were the only things she’s done, you might want to think again. Being an author is another thing that Taja can proudly add to her resume. Her book, Cracking The Acting Code: A Practical Step By Step Guide To Becoming A Professional Actor, was released in 2017.

7. She Has Theater Experience

The last several years of Taja’s career have been focused on on-screen opportunities, but she also has a lot of experience in theater. According to her resume, she has been in nearly a dozen stage productions including I’ve Been To The Mountaintop and The Autherine Lucy Story.

8. She Loves To Stay Active

Looking and feeling her best are two things that are right at the top of Taja’s priority list. She enjoys being active and she makes sure to include exercise into her regular routine. In addition to doing traditional workouts at the gym, she also loves doing other things such as boxing and swimming.

9. She Started A Production Company

Taja is the founder of a company called The Dream Is Real, Inc. In an interview with Voyage L.A., she said, “The Dream Is Real, Inc. is a production company that specializes in Film / TV. We are most proud of all the work we’ve done. To date, we’ve produced stage plays, films music videos and premieres. We pride ourselves in working not only with the best in the business but also the best ‘positive’ people we can find. Negativity and non-positive attitudes are not welcomed on our sets. If you’re not a solution-oriented person, with a can-do attitude, we don’t work with them.” Unfortunately, however, it appears that the company is no longer active.

10. She Loves Baking

Spending time in the kitchen is the last thing a lot of people want to do, especially after a very long day. For Taja, however, the kitchen is one of her favorite places to be. In her Q&A on Instagram, Taja revealed that she loves baking. If it weren’t for acting she probably would have become a pastry chef.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Meet The Rihn Family From the Show “Pig Royalty”
Meet The Balero Family from The Show “Pig Royalty”
MechaGodzilla Has Been Confirmed in Godzilla vs. Kong: Was That Wise?
Remember Pam Dawber? She’s Back on TV with NCIS Role
Why We Should Be Looking Forward To Doctor Fate In Black Adam
Why We’ll Be Watching “Every Breath You Take”
Five Great Horror Movies Told From The Killer’s Point of View
Should The Young Avengers Or Teen Titans Get Their Own Movie?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taja V. Simpson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emmy Medders
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Monique Green
2020 Made Marvel Writer Write More Positive Stories
Brzrkr
Keanu Reeves Makes His Comic Debut with BRZRKR
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
My Hero Academia
Is My Hero Academia Really Ending For Good?
TokyoTreat
TokyoTreat Brings Anime Lovers Japanese Candy (April Box Review)
best anime fights
Crunchyroll’s Best Anime Fights of the Season
Attack on Titan Season 4
Attack on Titan The Final Season Proves Everyone Sucks
Amazon Luna games
Every Game Currently Available on Amazon Luna
Payday 3
Starbreeze Enters Co-Publishing Agreement with Koch Media for Payday 3
Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges
How to Complete Week 7 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2
Xbox Virtual Reality
Why We Want to See an Xbox Virtual Reality Headset