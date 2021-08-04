Take a Look at The Apex Legends Emergence Patch Notes

A brand new Legend in the popular battle royale Apex Legends was recently announced for the game, along with a new weapon, some map updates, the brand new Ranked Arenas mode, and a lot more. The patch notes for the Apex Legends Emergence update were released earlier this week, and it’s now time to go through them all to see what else EA and Respawn have to offer players with Apex Legends. So, what do you need to know about the latest Apex Legends Emergence update? Well, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get into everything we found out in the most recent Apex Legends patch notes! Apex Legends Emergence is available on all platforms, now including the Nintendo Switch. The following patch notes for Apex Legends Emergence can also be found on the game’s official website.
New Legend: Seer
Check out Seer’s abilities:
- Passive – Heart Seeker
- Visualize and hear the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights to get a clue to their location. Seer is able to “ADS” even while not holding a weapon.
- Tactical – Focus of Attention
- Summon microdrones to emit a focused, delayed blast that goes through walls, revealing enemies (and their health bars!), plus interrupting their actions.
- Ultimate – Exhibit
- Create a sphere of microdrones that reveal the footsteps of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.
- Class Passive: Recon
- Scanning survey beacons reveals the next circle’s location.
Map Update
- After months of aggressive mining by the Harvester on World’s Edge, the land is overmined, overburdened, and pushed to its limit. The earth has fractured and erupted as nature is reclaiming what’s hers. Hammond is scrambling to contain the damage they’ve caused using weather-controlling machines: the Climatizer rapidly cools the surrounding area to subzero temperatures, and a Lava Siphon stabilizes the caldera. Fight for control of the always-moving gondolas in Climatizer and Lava Siphon, traverse the bubbling hot lava with caution, and show everyone what Legends are made of!
New Weapon: Rampage
- Rampart’s latest creation, the Rampage LMG, blasts onto the scene and has absolutely no chill. This high-powered heavy ammo LMG takes its time but packs one hell of a punch. The Rampage excels at mid-range combat but struggles up close with a slower fire rate. Not one for just accepting weakness, Rampart managed to modify the Rampage’s internal combustion mechanism with, what else? Thermite! Loading a thermite grenade into the Rampage’s special chamber overclocks the fire rate and lets Legends go on a, well… rampage!
Ranked Arenas
- With the launch of the Emergence update, we’re introducing Ranked Arenas! You begin your journey through Ranked Arenas in 10 placement matches where your performance will determine your initial Match Marking Rank (MMR) and your starting rank. MMR variance is wider initially, so your first 10 matches might be stomp-or-get-stomped until your MMR defines your placement.
Quality of Life Updates
- Added a new badge: Win Streak. Can you get 2, 3, 4, or 5 wins in a row?
- Added a “Hold On” response to enemy pings.
- Added distinct sound effects to the Gold Backpack’s revive. VFX were added in the Chaos Theory update. This gives additional feedback when players are close to but not in line-of-sight of revives.
- Updated the Heirloom store to give players a better view of all the items related to that item.
- Updated Open Pack Button to show how many packs of each type are available to open. Highlighting the button shows a complete breakdown.
- Private Matches
- Added Admin Toggle Option for Aim Assist Mode
- Added lite Red Zone Filter for Observers in Freecam
- Added custom ending variants to map/mode selection
- Added more Arenas maps to map/mode selection
- Fixed Observer script error encountered in Arenas
- Fixed multiple script errors for Observers and Players for BR
- Fixed more real-time API event reporting.
Legend Meta
- Fuse
- Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse’s Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse’s team.
- Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100%.
- Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.
- Horizon
- Reduced the slow after the initial Black Hole pull.
- Bumped Horizon gravity lift-up speed to a happy medium between 9.1 and Legacy update launch values.
- Revenant
- There’s now a visual and audio cue when Death Totem protection is about to end which can be seen/heard by other players.
- Added a brief slow after being recalled to Death Totem.
- Caustic
- Gas damage starts at 5, increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely.
- Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced 25s -> 20s.
- Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5m -> 3m. Duration reduced from 20s -> 15s.
Weapon Meta
- Supply Drop Rotation
- Prowler returned to floor loot.
- M600 Spitfire and Alternator SMG replacing Prowler in Supply Drops.
- Hop Ups
- Boosted Loader – Reloading near empty (but not at 0) increases reload speed and overloads the next magazine with extra rounds. This hop up will be equipable to the Hemlok Burst AR and the Wingman.
- To make room, the Anvil Receiver and Quickdraw Holster are being vaulted for now.
- Fully-Kitted Rotation
- Added: Peacekeeper, Rampage, RE-45, Flatline, and Charge Rifle
- Removed: Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel
- Magazine Attachments
- Reload speed increase associated with magazines has been moved to the equivalent stock rarity tier.
- Stock Attachments
- All stocks now offer increased reload speed (instead of magazines)
- Marksman Weapons (30-30 Repeater, G7 Scout, Triple-Take) now take Sniper Stocks instead of Tactical Stocks
- Sniper Stocks on Marksman weapons will offer increased stability and sway reduction with slightly reduced handling bonuses (from tactical stocks)
- L-Star
- Now takes Energy Magazines—Mags on the L-STAR work differently than other weapons because of its unique interaction with ammo. Instead they will allow the L-STAR to fire more shots before it overheats and allow it to cool-off its heat build up slightly faster.
- Now take Barrels for recoil reduction
- Projectile VFX scale reduced by roughly half
- First-Person on-hit impact effect intensity reduced
- Hipfire spread increased
- Light Machine Guns
- Reduced the headshot multiplier for all LMGs from 2.0 to 1.75
- Increased the limbshot multiplier for all LMGs from 0.75 to 0.85
- Pistols
- Reduced handling time for all pistols by ~10%
- Raise, Holster, Zoom In/Out time
- Prowler Burst PDW
- Time Between Burst increased from 0.2 to .24
- M600 Spitfire
- Damage increased from 18 to 19
- Hip Fire Spread back to season 8 pre-nerf values
- Purple Mag Size increased from 50 to 55
- Alternator
- Reintroducing the Disruptor Rounds which come equipped on a Supply Drop Alternator
- Disruptor Rounds – Increase shield damage by 40%
- Disruptor Rounds can ONLY be found on Alternators from the Supply Drop
- 30-30 Repeater
- Reload speed from stocks is increased.
- Eva-8
- Significantly reduced bolt fire-rate scaling for each rarity tier
- Base fire-rate remains unchanged
- Arenas Weapon Updates
- Prowler:
- Base: 450
- Level 1: 200
- Level 2: 300
- Level 3: 400
- Rampage
- Base: 500
- Level 1: 200
- Level 2: 300
- Level 3: 350
- Prowler:
- Arenas Price Adjustments
- L-Star
- Level 1: 100 -> 150
- Level 2: 200 -> 250
- Level 3: 300 -> 350
- 30-30 Repeater
- Level 1: 200 -> 150
- Bocek Bow
- Base: 600 -> 500
- Charge Rifle
- Base: 700 -> 600
- Level 1: 250 -> 200
- Level 2: 300 -> 200
- Level 3: 400 -> 450
- Eva-8
- Base: 300 -> 350
- Mastiff
- Base: 400 -> 350
- Peacekeeper
- Base: 500 -> 350
- Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster: 75 -> 100
- L-Star
- Arenas Ability Adjustments
- Horizon’s Gravity Lift starting charges reduced from 2 to 1
- Mirage’s Psyche Out starting charges reduced from 3 to 2
- Bloodhound’s free scans while in Beast of the Hunt reduced from 3 to 2
Bug Fixes
- Bloodhound
- Fixed an issue where Bloodhound’s tactical failed to highlight the enemy for the Bloodhound player while they used an emote.
- Trident and Dropship audio should no longer be significantly dampened when Bloodhound is using their Ultimate.
- Gibraltar
- Corrected an audio issue with Gibraltars Dome Shield failing to make sound.
- Lifeline
- Fixed cases where Lifeline’s VO still says “I’ve got you. Shields up” even when she no longer has a shield.
- Pathfinder
- Pathfinder’s Grapple no longer stays connected when he’s killed while under Revenant’s Death Protection.
- Updated Pathfinder “Copper Core” legs so they now match in first-person view.
- Fixed an issue where Pathfinder’s Grapple cooldown audio cue replayed rapidly after deploying tactical in gameplay.
- Wraith
- Wraith can no longer use her ultimate while attached to Valkyrie’s ultimate.
- Fixed a rare bug which allowed downed players to jump/bunny-hop after entering a Wraith Portal that was placed by a crouching Wraith.
- Bangalore
- Fixed an issue causing Bangalore’s Smoke Launcher to disappear when moving away from other players with certain Legendary skins equipped.
- Caustic
- Fixed a bug that allowed Caustic Barrels to be pushed into players, crushing them.
- Fuse’s Ultimate “Motherlode” is no longer destroyed if it interacts with Caustic gas.
- Wattson’s ult will no longer shoot down friendly Caustic barrels and ults.
- Mirage
- Addressed an issue where Mirage’s invisible revive wouldn’t fully cloak teammates when certain skins were being worn.
- Octane
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to wedge an Octane jump pad between a supply bin to make the Trident faster.
- Fixed a visual bug where Octane’s goggles moved independently after using his tactical.
- Wattson
- Removed the beam of light that shoots into the sky every time Wattson places down her fence.
- Crypto
- Arenas: Fixed a bug where Crypto’s Drone could be deployed and recalled infinite times when the user had only one charge available.
- Switch Only: Fixed a visual bug where Crypto’s position indicator while in his drone flickered near the top and left edge of the screen.
- Switch Only: The UI for Crypto’s tactical charges should no longer overlap with the recharging UI when his drone is destroyed in Arenas.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Drone from being able to detect enemies using Trident.
- Revenant
- Fixed a visual bug when the Heirloom appears to be floating in third-person when looking up and down inside the Gravity Lift.
- Placing a Death Totem too close to the edge of the map should no longer teleport players off the map when returning to the totem.
- Emote fix: Added the missing Silence Orb to Revenant’s “Suffering Silence” emote.
- Fixed some exploitable hiding spots reachable in Rift using Revenant.
- Fixed some cases when Revenant didn’t have horizontal movement animations when holding the heirloom.
- Loba
- Lots of fixes across all maps to address issues with exploits, hiding spots, and inconsistencies with using Loba’s tactical.
- UI Fix: The ammo Count in Loba’s Black Market should now display correctly.
- Rampart
- Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart’s turret to be placed on Geyser.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to run faster after stowing a fully charged, chargeable weapon—this bug also caused the charged indicator in the UI to go away.
- Fixed an issue where Rampart’s wall would get stuck in an animation loop when hit by Caustic gas.
- Horizon
- Fixed some cases causing Horizon Ultimate ability to be cancelled out when placed near a supply bin if the bin was opened during gameplay.
- Fuse
- Fixed a visual bug that caused part of Fuse’s body to pop up on the screen when toggling throw power after swapping grenades.
- General
- The audio triggered by players’ landing impacts should be louder when they’re coming in from a jump pad.