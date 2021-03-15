Every actor dreams of being cast in a consistent role. Tamara Duarte has been fortunate to have this happen to her not once or twice, but three times. Tamara got her first major opportunity when she was cast as Charlie Lima in Degrassi: The Next Generation. The role earned her a lot of attention and opened the door for her to do other things. After leaving Degrassi in 2011, Tamara followed up with a role in Hard Rock Medical. Most recently, Tamara has become widely known for playing Rosita Bustillos in the popular series Wynona Earp. Although her time on the show is done, Tamara has some things in the works that her fans will definitely be excited about. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tamara Duarte.
1. She Is Loved Acting Since She Was A Kid
It can take some people a lifetime to find something they’re passionate about, but Tamara Duarte doesn’t have that problem. She was about 5-years-old when she fell in love with acting and she started getting involved with local theater productions not long after. By the time she was a teenager she was already getting professional opportunities.
2. She Started A Wellness Brand
Acting isn’t the only thing that Tamara is serious about. She’s also very passionate about health and wellness and she loves staying active. When she isn’t busy with work she loves to spend her time practicing yoga. She is the founder of a brand called T.A.M Wellness although it doesn’t appear that the company has a website or any social media profiles. Tamara likes to use her love of wellness to help other people. She has visited different countries and used yoga as a tool to work with underprivileged children.
3. She Supports Human Rights
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who don’t like to speak up about their opinions and beliefs out of fear that they could ostracize some of their fans. Tamara isn’t one of those people. She has been very open in her support of things like LGBTQ rights and the fight to end racism.
4. She Is A Frequent Traveler
Tamara is all about making the most of every moment life has to offer. She loves to travel and she has been very fortunate to get the chance to visit lots of different places. She has traveled throughout Canada and the United States and she’s also visited other countries like Italy, Vietnam, and England.
5. She Has Been In Commercials For Major Brands
Like many other successful actors, Tamara began her career doing commercials. She wasn’t just doing any commercials, though. She got the chance to work with several internationally known brands including Kraft, Burger King, and Pedigree. Getting the chance to work on commercials at a young age helped set Tamara up to have a strong career as an adult.
6. She Is A Proud Mom
Acting may seem like the most important thing in Tamara’s life, but in reality nothing is more important than her role as a mother. Tamara and her husband, Gerald Pacheco, welcomed their first child in 2018. The couple welcomed another child in 2020.
7. She Is A Musician
Creativity is a big part of Tamara’s life, and acting isn’t the only way she likes to express herself. She also enjoys singing and playing the guitar. That said, however, it appears that music is just a hobby for her and she doesn’t have plans to release any music.
8. She Loves Being Outdoors
Tamara is the kind of person who likes to spend time outdoors. Some of her favorite things to do include hiking and working out. She also enjoys exploring local paths and trails. Most of all though, Tamara loves hanging out at the beach and soaking up the sun.
9. She Studied Business
Despite falling in love with acting at a young age, Tamara decided to focus her attention on something else when she went to college. She attended Guelph Humber University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business-marketing. Some would say that Tamara has the best of both worlds with a career in the arts but an education based in business. It’s unclear whether or not she has received any formal acting training.
10. She Is A Producer
Tamara has spent the majority of her career in front of the camera, but she’s also explored things from the other side. She made her debut as a producer in 2010 with a short film called Verona. That is her only behind the scenes credit at the moment, but there’s a good chance we’ll see some more production work from Tamara in the years to come.