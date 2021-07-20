When news broke that Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick was in a relationship lots of fans were crushed that their dream guy was off the market. However, Tamara Francesconi was feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Tamara’s relationship with Ed appears to be her first high-profile romance, but she’s been handling the attention very well. That’s also likely because she’s not exactly a stranger to people paying attention to her. Even before the couple became an item, Tamara had already built a significant social media following and a successful modeling career. Now, however, there are even more people who are excited to learn more about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tamara Francesconi.
1. She Was A Huge Gossip Girl Fan
Tamara isn’t afraid to admit that she already had a bit of a crush on Ed long before they met thanks to his work on Gossip Girl. According to Daily Mail, Tamara said, “I was the biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man, I watched it religiously twice a year and I swear to god I manifested him actually in my life.”
2. She Met Ed Westwick Through Instagram
Instagram might not technically be a dating app, but that hasn’t stopped people from making love connections on the platform. When asked how she and Ed met, Daily Mail reported that Tamara said, “He [Ed] direct message me out of the blue saying “Hi,” and I nearly fell off my chair, we then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner. Instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history.”
3. She Loves To Travel
Tamara was born and raised in South Africa but eventually moved to England. On top of living on two continents, Tamara has gotten to visit places all over the world including Italy, Maldives, Cuba, and Morocco. Since traveling is one of her favorite things to do, she’ll probably be adding more destinations to the list soon.
4. She Works With PrettyLittleThing
Thanks to her pretty face and her natural ability to shine in front of the camera, Tamara has gotten lots of modeling opportunities. Most notably, Tamara is a partner with the popular fast-fashion clothing brand, PrettyLittleThing. She has even appeared on a large billboard for the company.
5. She’s 25 Years Old
Tamara was born in May of 1996 which makes her nearly a decade (nine years) younger than Ed Westwick. In fact, when Gossip Girl premiered in 2007, Tamara would’ve only been 10 years old. Although an almost 10 year age difference is a lot to many people, it doesn’t seem to bother the couple at all.
6. She Prefers The Beach To The Pool
It’s no secret that Tamara spends a lot of time in a bathing suit and loves hanging out by the water. But did you know that she has a preference for the kind of water she’s around? In an interview with PrettyLittleThing, Tamara revealed that she’d rather spend a day at the beach than at the pool.
7. She Studied Law
Whoever said it’s not possible to have beauty and brains clearly has never met Tamara Francesconi. Education has always been important to her and she’s the kind of person who always loves learning new things. At one point in time, she was even considering a career in the legal field. She has a bachelor’s degree in law and communication from Varsity College in South Africa.
8. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Tamara spends most of her time in front of the camera, but she’s also very comfortable behind it. Her Instagram profile shows that she loves taking pictures and she’s clearly got a good eye for knowing how to capture a great photo. Photography is definitely something she may want to consider going on a more serious level.
9. She Doesn’t Have Plans To Relocate To The United States
Since Tamara is dating an American man, many just figured she would eventually move to the United States. However, that may not be part of her plan. When asked in an Instagram Q&A if she planned on moving to the United States, Tamara’s response was, “I thought about it last year when Ed was still living there but I think it’s London or South Africa for me”.
10. She Loves Reading
As mentioned earlier, Tamara is someone who is always excited about learning new things, and reading is one of her favorite ways to do that. On top of that, she loves the feeling of getting lost in a good book. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on the kinds of things she likes to read.