Music fans in North America may not be familiar with Tamer Hosny, but in his home country of Egypt and other parts of the world, Tamer is one of the biggest pop stars of his generation. He began his music career nearly 20 years ago, and during that time he has released more than a dozen albums. His music has become the soundtrack for countless special occasions and he’s always had a special way of connecting with his listeners. Although he’s ad a point in his career where he could easily just coast by, he is still committed to being 100% dedicated to his craft and to putting out great music. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tamer Hosny.
1. He Has Had Some Trouble With The Law
Tamer Hosny hasn’t been a controversial figure by any means, but that doesn’t mean he’s squeaky clean either. In 2006, he was arrested and charged with forging military documents so that he wouldn’t be drafted into the military. Even though he was sentenced to a year in prison, he only served six months.
2. He Was A Soccer Player
Music may be the most important thing in Tamer’s life right now, but that wasn’t always the case. When he was younger, sports were at the center of his world. He played soccer for several years. He was also involved in other athletic activities such as horseback riding.
3. He Is A World Record Holder
In 2019, Tamer broke the Guinness World Record for Most Contributions to a Bulletin Board. According to Arab News, Tamer said, “When I was nominated for a Guinness World Record, I was honestly very worried with the title. I withdrew from two previous nominations… With time, and with the persistency of the offer, I felt that something was calling for it”. In addition to that, Tamer is the first Egyptian person to have his hand and foot imprinted at The Chinese Theater.
4. He Is A Screenwriter
There are plenty of people in the world who struggle to find just one thing they’re good at, but Tamer has been fortunate to find several things he does very well. Screenwriting is one of those things. He has written several projects over the years with the most recent being the 2021 movie Not Me.
5. His YouTube Channel Has Billions Of Views
Having a strong online presence has become an important part of success for people in the entertainment industry. Tamer is proud to say that he’s very active online. He has a YouTube channel where he posts music videos and other content. The channel currently has more than 2.3 billion views.
6. He Is A Family Man
There’s no denying the fact that Tamer’s work takes up a good chunk of his time but hanging out with his loved ones is still at the top of his priority list. He has been happily married to Morrocan singer Bassma Boussel since 2012 and the couple has three children together.
7. He Loves Inspiring Others
Entertaining his listeners has always been one of Tamer’s biggest goals, but it’s certainly not the only thing he hopes to do with his music. Tamer prides himself in being able to inspire people through his music. He is especially passionate about inspiring the youth.
8. He Has Worked With Major Brands
The success that Tamer has achieved as an artist has opened doors for him in other areas of his life. Over the years, he has gotten the chance to work with internationally known companies such as Pepsi and an Italian sunglass brand called Police. He will likely get the chance to work with even more companies in the future.
9. He Never Wants To Settle
One of the reasons Tamer has found so much success over the years is because he has never been the kind of person to let himself get complacent. While talking to Vogue, Tamer said, “When I started, I promised myself to never settle for mediocrity and never walk the lines of anyone else. I want to be myself and leave my own fingerprint on the industry. I am always on something or towards something”.
10. He Has Won Several Awards
No matter how popular actors are during their lifetimes, it’s often awards and accolades that they’re rememered for in the long run. With all of the things that Tamer has accomplished during his career, there’s no doubt that he will be remembered long after he’s gone. He’s won several awards over the years including a Murex d’Or Award for Best Male Arab Singer.