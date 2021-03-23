Tamera McLaughlin is no stranger to adversity. As a little person, she has had to overcome more challenges than most people can even imagine. Despite the things she’s had to deal with, however, Tamera has never let life keep her down. Her positive attitude and fun personality have made her a star on social media, and recently the doors have been opening to even more opportunities. Tamera is officially an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand, making her the first little person to earn the role. As her platform continues to grow, we’ll likely be seeing Tamera land even more major opportunities. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tamera McLaughlin.
1. She’s A D.C. Native
Tamera was born and raised in the Washington D.C. area and she still lives there today and she is very proud of her roots. Although lots of influencers eventually decide to move to Los Angeles, Tamera hasn’t expressed any interest in moving out of the DMV.
2. She Was Very Sheltered Growing Up
When Tamera was younger, her mother did the best she could to shelter her from the outside world. This was likely her mother’s way of trying to protect her. During a Q&A video, Tamera explained that being so sheltered ultimately ended up making certain things more difficult for her.
3. She’s Always Dreamed Of Working With Savage X Fenty
There’s nothing better than watching your wildest dreams come true, and this is something that Tamera is getting to experience first hand after joining the Savage X Fenty family. Tamera told Buzzfeed, “I shared my [dream] with my manager and she began to speak life into me by saying, ‘You will get what your heart desires, keep posting and creating a buzz on social media.’…The week my ordered lingerie shipped, I got an email and it mentioned that they had somehow seen one of my viral videos and Fenty was interested in bringing me aboard as an ambassador! I CRIED IMMEDIATELY. Just that fast, it happened.”
4. She’s A YouTuber
Most people who keep up with Tamera’s content are familiar with her through her Instagram posts, but that isn’t the only platform where she’s building a strong following. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs, fashion hauls, and other videos. Her channel currently has 14,100 subscribers.
5. She Has A College Degree
There are some people who only see limitations when they look at Tamera, but in reality, she’s more than capable of doing anything she puts her mind to. In 2020, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity Washington University. In an Instagram post celebrating her accomplishment, she revealed that she felt so lonely during freshman year that she almost dropped out.
6. She Loves Inspiring People
Tamera’s content is entertaining, but her ultimate goal is for it to be much more than that. As someone who has had to overcome lots of challenges in her life, she wants to be someone who inspires other people to know that they can accomplish all of their dreams.
7. She Doesn’t Care About What The Haters Have To Say
The world is full of cruel people, and the internet has become a place for them to hide behind screens and keyboards and throw insults at complete strangers. Even though Tamera has had to deal with lots of negative comments over the years, she has become a pro at tuning out the haters and carrying on with her life.
8. She Wants To Start A Business
Tamera is enjoying all of the success she’s had on social media, but she also has her sights set on the future. In her Q&A video Tamera revealed that one of her biggest goals is to start her own business. At the moment, she’s not sure exactly what she wants the business to be but she’s hoping it’ll be something that allows her to help other people.
9. Dancing Is Her Favorite Way To Stay Active
Lots of people have wondered how Tamera manages to keep herself in such good shape, but apparently, there isn’t any secret method to her routine. In fact, she actually admits that she doesn’t have the best eating habits. In her YouTube Q&A she shared that dancing was her way of staying active.
10. She Believes Everything Happens For A Reason
Tamera is the kind of person who believes that things always happen the way they’re supposed to. As a result, there’s nothing about her life that she would change if she had the option. Instead, she’s grateful for ever experience she’s had because it helped lead her exactly where she’s supposed to be.