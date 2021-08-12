10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamina Snuka

Being a professional wrestler is a full-time job even if fans don’t see the full-time work that goes into it. This is a career that involves a lot more than showing up for a wrestling match, dressing up, working for an hour or two while things are filmed, and then going home. It’s a day-to-day job that requires many moving pieces. It’s all about training – extensively – and it’s all about marketing, networking, interviews, and playing a part. It’s a role that Tamina Snuka has taken hold of and made her own, and her fans want to know her better.
1. She is in Her 40s
Tamina Snuka is a woman working hard in her 40s. While the age might be considered retirement age for many other athletes, she’s good. Snuka was born on January 10, 1978. She makes 43 look good.
2. She is from Washington
Though she has been all over the world in her life, she’s from a lovely community in Washington State. She’s from Vancouver, but she finds that she always has to specify she is from Vancouver, Washington, because most people hear Vancouver and assume she’s Canadian.
3. She Received a Training Scholarship
Her interest in wrestling was something she grew up with, but it really became evident when she was issued a scholarship to go to a special training camp. She was the first person to ever receive the Lia Maivia Scholarship. She was able to train at a place called the Wild Samoan Training Center. It’s located in Florida, which is not where she grew up.
4. She is in Video Games
She’s not just a wrestler in real life, either. She’s one in the video games. She’s, so far, been part of six games that anyone can buy, download, or play at home. She’s in all WWE Games, of course, and she’s proud of the work that she’s done that made her good enough to be able to put that on her resume.
5. Her Heritage is Rich
She comes from a very strong cultural background. She not only has family from Fiji, she also has a Samoan background. Both are strong and have their own rich history and story. She is proud of her heritage, and it’s also why she’s such an exotic beauty.
6. She is the Daughter of a Famous Man
We mentioned before that her heritage is rich from two such strong cultural backgrounds, but we did not mention her father. He is, obviously, part of her rich heritage, but he’s also famous. Most people who follow pro wrestling already know this, too. His name was Jimmy Snuka, hall of fame WWE wrestler.
7. She is a Mom
She’s a mother, and her kids are the most important part of her life. She has two daughters, and both of them are proud of their mother and her accomplishments. Her career is important to her, but her girls take the number one spot on the priority list in this mom’s life.
8. She Lost Her Father
It was a rough time for her when her father passed. She knew his time on earth was short because he was diagnosed with a terminal condition. She was told in December of 2016 that he did not have much time. His doctors thought he might have six months or so left, but he passed only a few weeks later in January of 2017.
9. She Was Compared to The Rock and Randy Orton
These are two of the most famous wrestlers – and former wrestlers in the world – and they both came from fathers who were also in the business. However, the reason she’s been compared to them is not nepotism or her followed family footsteps. She’s been compared to them because there are some who believe that she just missed her mark. Both the Rock and Orton are the children of fathers who were exceptionally famous just like Snuka. The difference, however, is that both men surpassed their fathers in terms of fame and success, and many believe that Tamina has not done the same.
10. She’s Private
She’s lived her entire life in the spotlight. She is the daughter of a famous man and his second wife, she has a famous brother who also wrestles, and she’s a pro wrestler. She’s always known the spotlight, but she’s made the very blatant decision to live as much of her life out of the public eye as possible. She’s not sharing her entire home life, family life, or personal life with anyone, and that is precisely how she likes it.