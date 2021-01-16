Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamisha Iman

When it comes to drag, Tamisha Iman has become a legend. With over 30 years of performing under her belt, she decided to take her talents to the greatest stage in the world: RuPaul’s Drag Race. As a contestant on season 13, Tamisha has been doing her thing for longer than some of the other cast members have been alive. Even though she is up against some fierce competition she’s ready to show everyone why she is the Queen Mother. Will her level of poise, grace, and creativity be enough to send her home with the grand prize? We’ll all have to tune in and find out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tamisha Iman.

1. The Name Tamisha Has A Special Meaning To Her

In the drag community, picking a stage name is a very important process. Not only do drag queens like to pick something catch, but they also typically chose something that has some personal significance. In Tamisha’s case, the name actually comes from her biological daughter’s first name. In addition to her biological children, she has also informally adopted almost 80 children over the years. Sadly, 25 of them have passed away.

2. She Is Originally From Alabama

These days, Atlanta is the place that Tamisha calls home, but she is originally from the Birmingham, AL area. Although she will always be proud of her roots, she left Alabama as a teenager in search of an environment where she could truly be herself and embark on a career in entertainment.

3. Drag Race Is Her Only TV Experience

If you’ve seen Tamisha on RuPaul’s Drag Race you probably got the feeling that she was born to be on TV. While that may very well be the case, Tamisha doesn’t have a long history in the TV world. In fact, her IMDB page shows that being on Drag Race was the first time she’s been on TV.

4. She Is A Cancer Survivor

Life hasn’t always been easy for Tamisha, but despite all the thing she’s been through she’s always found a way to persevere. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared that she is a cancer survivor although she didn’t go into detail about what kind of cancer she had.

5. She Loves Inspiring Others

Finding acceptance as a member of the LGBTQ+ community isn’t always easy and this is something Tamisha knows from experience. As a result, she has spent many years as a drag mother, helping young members of the community find their place in the world. Now, thanks to her time on TV, she is getting the chance to inspire more people than she ever could have imagined.

6. She Sells Merch

If you’re a fan of Tamisha, I’ve got some news for you. You can now let the world know just how much you love her by proudly rocking her branded merchandise. At the moment, she has an ecommerce store that has all sorts of cool items including t-shirts, bags, sneakers, and masks,

7. She Isn’t Worried About What Haters Have To Say

There are countless people who love Tamisha, but there are also lots of people who have cruel things to say about her. At the end of the day, having a thick skin is a must when you’re doing anything that involves being in the spotlight. Fortunately for Tamisha, she never spends too much time thinking about what haters say about her.

8. She Took A Break From Performing For A Decade

Tamisha has dedicated lots of time and energy to the drag scene, but she eventually reached a point where she wanted to take some time off. She took a 10 year break from doing drag and made a big return at the beginning of 2020. Even after a long hiatus, Tamisha hadn’t lost a step.

9. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans

Tamisha is thankful for all of the people who have supported her over the years, and she loves taking the time to connect with her fans. She is a very active social media user and she regularly takes the time to respond to people’s comments and questions on Instagram and Twitter.

10. She Has A YouTube Channel

If you really love watching Tamisha do her thing then you may want to keep up with her even outside of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Luckily, there are plenty of ways for you to do that. On top of having Instagram and Twitter, Tamisha also has a YouTube channel where she posts a variety of videos. Despite the fact that she only has 1,400 subscribers her channel has gotten more than 30,000 total views.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

