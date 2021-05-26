When Tamla Kari started her professional acting career 10 years ago, she came into the entertainment industry with a bang. Her debut role was in the 2011 movie The Inbetweeners, and she reprised her role in the sequel a few years later. In addition to the success she’s had on the big screen, Tamla has also been very successful on the small screen and the stage. Throughout her career, she has made it clear that she has what it takes to play all sorts of characters and work in many genres. As her career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see what other kinds of projects she ends up being a part of. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tamla Kari.
1. She Hopes Her Work Leaves A Lasting Impact
As an actress, Tamla’s goal is always to make sure that she keeps viewers entertained, but that isn’t the only thing she’s interested in. During an interview with Female First, Tamla said, “I never went into acting to be a star but I want to happy and do good work that affects people.”
2. She’s A Dog Mom
From what we’ve learned about Tamla, it doesn’t appear that she has any children of her own. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten the chance to experience motherhood. She is a very devoted dog mom and she loves spending time with her fur baby, Tap.
3. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
In addition to having plenty of natural talent, Tamla has also put a lot of work into building her acting career. She is a formally trained actress who studied at the Drama Centre in London from 2008 to 2011. While there, she got the opportunity to be part of the In Betweeners.
4. She’s Adventurous
Tamla spends a lot of time at work, but she also likes to have fun. Tamla is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone. She is always down for a good adrenaline rush and she loves doing things like hiking, zip-lining, and hanging out by the water.
5. She Understands The Importance Of Mental Health
In recent years, conversations surrounding mental health have become more and more common, but there are still people who try to steer clear of the topic. Tamla on the other hand is an advocate for the importance of mental health and she makes it a point to do what she needs to take care of herself.
6. She’s Most Confident On Stage
Tamla has spent her entire career acting across mediums, but the stage is extra close to her heart. Tamla told What’s on Stage, “My aim is always to mix it up and not get stuck in one medium. I’m itching to do another film. I’m probably more confident on a stage than I am in front of a camera. That’s purely because I’m very conscious my big face is on a big screen, and I’ve got quite an expressive face.”
7. She’s Been Learning Aerial Dance
Remember when I said that Tamla isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone? I wasn’t joking. Recently, she has started learning a new activity and she seems to be loving it so far. In an Instagram post in May 2021, Tamla shared that she was taking aerial dance lessons at a place called Rebel Manifesto.
8. She Likes Roles That Challenge Her
Some actors prefer to play it safe throughout their careers, and there’s no shame in that. However, Tamla has never been that type of actress. As with her personal life, she isn’t afraid to try new things and she loves taking on roles that are different and challenging.
9. Family Is Important To Her
Overall, Tamla has remained very private throughout her career, but her social media posts have made something very clear: she’s all about her family. She has very close relationships with her parents and she always looks forward to spending time with them. It’s unclear if she has any siblings.
10. She Has A Special Role In Mind
Tamla has played a variety of characters, but there’s another she would like to add to the list. While talking to Female First, Tamla said, “I would like to play the character of Minnie in D.H. Lawrence’s The Daughter-in-law. It’s my favourite play in the whole world, it’s a great part, great play and the relationship between her and her husband Luther is gorgeous, old working class, colliers set in Nottingham. I’ve seen a couple of productions and knew from the moment that I read it that I’d want to play that part.”