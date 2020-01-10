The recent premiere of the 24th season of The Bachelor already has people talking. The new round of contestants has viewers wanting to learn more about them and 24-year-old Tammy Ly is at the top of most people’s list. Like many Bachelor contestants, there’s much more to Tammy than meets the eye. She has a lot of things going for her and it’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for her as the show unfolds. Even if she doesn’t make it all the way to the end, she may still end up being one of the constants that people remember long after the season ends. Ready to learn more about this Bachelor hopeful? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tammy Ly.
1. Her Family Immigrated To The U.S. During The Vietnam War
Tammy is of mostly Vietnamese decent (her mother has some French heritage). Her family came to the United States during the Vietnam War and settled in the northeast. Like many families who immigrated to the United States, Tammy’s parents took advantage of the opportunities the country has to offer. Tammy credits her parents with instilling a hard work ethic.
2. She Was A Wrestler
Tammy Ly may not look like a force to be reckoned with, but looks can be deceiving. In junior high, Tammy tried out for the boys’ wrestling team. She was denied from the team which led to a Title IX complaint which resulted in Tammy being allowed to join the team. She went on to to earn a 7-1 record. Not too shabby!
3. She’s From Syracuse
When someone says New York, Manhattan is the first thing that usually comes to mind. But there’s much more to The Empire State than the big city. Tammy Ly is from Syracuse, a much smaller city in upstate New York. Most people are probably familiar with Syracuse thanks to Syracuse University which is home to several division 1 sports teams.
4. She Enjoys Traveling
Tammy Ly is definitely the type of person who enjoys seeing the world. She is an avid traveler and a self proclaimed jet setter. Whether on the go for work or personal enjoyment, Tammy is sure to make the most of ever opportunity she gets to visit a new place. She loves traveling so much she even has a vanity license plate that reads “JETSETTR“.
5. She Has A YouTube Channel
Tammy Ly’s love for travel briefly spawned into a vlogging stint. Ly has a YouTube channel where she posted videos of her adventures and experiences. She only posted a handful of videos and hasn’t been active in about a year, but maybe her new found Bachelor fame will help her old videos get discovered.
6. She Is Bilingual
Tammy is very proud of her Vietnamese culture and is fluent in Vietnamese as well as English. Knowing two languages is definitely an awesome ability, especially when it comes to the professional world. But in Tammy’s case, knowing how to speak two languages will likely help give her a boost on The Bachelor.
7. She Has Multiple Jobs
If there’s one thing Tammy Ly doesn’t have a shortage of, it’s work. According to her Instagram page, she has six different jobs: real estate, acting, insurance, investing, bartending, and marketing. Although it’s not entire clear what she does in each role, it’s very clear that she’s a hustler who is willing to do what it takes to get where she wants to be.
8. She Didn’t Tell Her Family She Was Going To Be On The Bachelor
Landing a spot on a reality TV show is something most people would probably be excited to share. However, Tammy Ly was a little hesitant to share her good news – especially with her mother. Tammy didn’t explain why she held back on telling her mother, but it probably has something to do with the fact that ending up on a dating show isn’t the vision most parents see for their kids. Hopefully her mother is in the loop now or else things could get pretty awkward.
9. She Is A Model
Modeling isn’t one of the many things Tammy Ly listed in her Instagram bio, but it should be. Tammy has experience working as a model and seemed to be pursuing this career option pretty heavily a few years ago. She even had a Facebook page dedicated to her modeling career. However, it doesn’t look like she’s still interesting in professional modeling at this point and has focused her attention on other things.
10. She Has A Degree In Business
It’s easy to think of contestants on The Bachelor as nothing more than pretty girls with no substance, but that isn’t true for Tammy. On top of her career ambitions, Tammy also values education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from SUNY Oswego. According to her LinkedIn page, Tammy also attended Onondaga Community College from 2013 to 2015.