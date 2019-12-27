10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tania Maduro

Tania Maduro is a reality television personality who is best known for her appearance on the television series “90 Day Fiance.” She and her fiance Syngin met online and the two became engaged and appeared in the 7th season of the show. Tania’s story has been one that has been closely followed by viewers. She’s an interesting lady who has a lot going on in her life. To help you become better acquainted with her, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Tania Maduro.
1. She is an herbalist
When Syngin arrived in the United States, Tania had to be gone for 30 days of his visit. She had made the commitment to take a trip to Costa Rica for a full month. The purpose of her trip was to learn about herbal medicine. She is preparing to be an herbalist so this was a very important trip to take as it would impact her career plans if she were to abort the trip in favor of spending more time with Syngin.
2. Tania chose her career over Syngin
It seems that Tania Maduro made a choice that favored her studies in herbal medicine over the amount of time that she had to spend with Syngin. We must remember that the couple only has 90 days to get to know one another and to decide if they are compatible enough to make a marriage work. His visa expires at the end of the 90 day period. The timing was off for getting started which creates an immediate drama for the show because it certainly does look like she’s putting her studies ahead of the relationship with him and cutting the already short amount of time they have off by a third. This only gives them 60 days to learn a lot and make some tough decisions.
3. Syngin supports her decision
Tania expressed feelings of guilt about leaving Syngin alone in America, but he was gracious and told her that there was no reason to feel that way. He began his time in the US on a positive note, putting his best foot forward. He would be living in a shed at Tania’s mom’s place and helping her mother out with some of the chores around the house. This would give him some valuable time to bond with his future mother-in-law and in the end, it could help him to gain some valuable insights into his new fiance by getting to talk to her mother.
4. Her fiance started having doubts while she was away
Tania’s absence left Syngin alone in America in a small and cramped shed with little space to move around in. Her mother made him feel like a teenager and there were times when she was a little frightening. She kept him busy. During this time, Syngin was beginning to wonder if marrying Tania was the right decision. He began to feel uncertain about the life they would have together.
5. She and Colchester disagree on children
There are some very fundamental differences that the couple has been struggling with. One of the arguments that have been ongoing is about children. While Tania wants to have kids right away, Syngin does not. He is looking at the financial commitment that is required as well as other considerations. It’s a point that so far, he has not been willing to bend on and it is a bone of contention between the two.
6. Her fiance is in trouble with the law
Tania’s fiance is from the country of South Africa. He’s been living in America and driving on the roadways. Towards the end of July, he was pulled over by the police for failure to wear his seatbelt while operating the vehicle. While the police had him stopped, they found that he was in possession of marijuana. This turned the traffic infraction into a much more serious charge. Because of the fact that he had less than a half-ounce in his possession, he was fined $150 and appeared in court on the changes in the latter part of November.
7. Tania is not allowed to share information with the public
When Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester agreed to appear on “90 Day Fiance,” they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. They are not allowed to share information about their relationship with teh public while the show is still airing. This means that they can neither confirm nor deny any rumors that are circulating about their relationship.
8. There are rumors that Tania is pregnant
Because neither Tania nor Syngin can comment one way or another, all we can do is speculate about rumors that are going around. We’ve learned that a person who is a friend of Tania Maduro has shared that she is pregnant. She had been very upfront about the fact that she wanted to have a child right away, so did she get pregnant without Syngin’s consent?
9. It is possible that she has split with Syngin
Although it’s still classified as a rumor, the friend who shared information about Tania’s pregnancy has also said that Tania and Syngin have broken up. It sounds as though Syngin is leaving the United States without marrying Tania Maduro. They had a rocky start from the beginning and they were far apart on the best time to have a child. Although Syngin said he didn’t want to have a child right now, at some time in the far future, he liked the idea of having one child. If she is in fact pregnant could this be the reason for the breakup, if it is in fact true?
10. You can follow Tania Maduro on Instagram
We browsed through Tania Maduro’s Instagram page and saw that she has almost 10,000 followers. While we see a couple of pictures that she has posted of she and Syngin there are not a lot of them. This makes us wonder if they are still together. She’s made 561 posts and very few of them are of the two together.