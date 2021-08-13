Born and raised in India, Tara Sutaria is on her way to becoming one of the country’s biggest stars. She is a multi-talented performer who has already been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. No matter what kind of project she’s working on, Tara is the kind of person who puts her all into everything she does. As a result, she has earned the respect and admiration of people all over the world. Even though she’s already accomplished a lot, there are still a lot more things she hopes to do with her career. Her fans are looking forward to seeing what the future holds. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tara Sutaria.
1. She Has A Twin
Tara was born into a close family and she has a twin sister named Pia. It’s unclear whether Tara has any other siblings. Although the girls don’t come from a family with a history of working in the arts, they are both very artistically talented and have pursued careers as performers.
2. She’s A Trained Dancer
Tara’s acting is the thing she is most widely known for, but in reality, she can do a little bit of everything. She has been dancing for almost all of her life and is trained in ballet and Latin. On top of that, Tara is also a talented singer who has been singing professionally since she was about 7 years old.
3. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Tia is fortunate to have had a very successful career in the entertainment industry, but this also means that she doesn’t get a lot of free time. When she does get the chance to take a break, she loves to get out and relax at the beach. Of course, this also gives her plenty of opportunities to show off her bikini collection.
4. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Everything that Tara has accomplished so far in her career has also resulted in her becoming very popular on the internet. She currently has more than six million followers on Instagram and that number is continuing to grow on a regular basis. Because she has such a large online audience, she has become an attractive partner for companies looking to market their products. She has been an ambassador for several brands including St. Botanica.
5. You’ll Never Catch Her Wearing All Red
Fashion is a big part of Tara’s life, and she takes her clothing choices very seriously. Even though she probably works with stylists often, Tara has always had a great sense of style. During a YouTube with Grazia India, Tara revealed that she will probably never be seen out in public wearing an all-red outfit.
6. She Loves Animals
In an interview with Femina India, Tara shared that she is an animal lover and she has an extra special place in her heart for dogs. She also added that she will do “anything” for them. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear that she has time to have a pet of her own at the moment.
7. She Wants To Release An Album
Singing has been a huge part of Tara’s life for many years. While she has done countless performances, However, since so much of her attention has been focused on acting, she hasn’t had the time to put out an album yet. Hopefully, that’s something she’s able to do in the near future.
8. Her Mom Doesn’t Like Her Name
During an interview with Cinespeaks, Tara shared that her mother actually planned on naming her something else, but her father went behind her mother’s back and changed her name to Tara. Interestingly enough, the name Tara means “a star” so it turned out to be rather fitting.
9. She Wants To Play A Variety Of Roles
There are countless actors who spend their entire careers playing the same types of roles over and over again, but that isn’t something Tara has any interest in doing. She is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to try new things and that also applies to her career. She loves being able to play different kinds of characters and this is a true testament to her versatility.
10. She Studied Mass Media
Tara has spent a lot of her life studying the arts, but she has also taken the time to study more traditional subjects. She attended St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass media. Even though she didn’t end up following a traditional career path, she is still putting her education to good use.