10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tasia Alexis

When you’re a TikTok star who spends all your time on the internet making videos and sharing them with your major fan base, it becomes a little bit obvious when you are no longer around. That’s exactly what happened with Tasia Alexis. She’s a huge TikTok star with a big fan base, and she disappeared for a while. Fans weren’t sure what happened to her, but someone found out she was arrested for forgery and having possession of meth on her person. Now everyone wants to know more about the social media star and her life.

1. She’s a Mom

We don’t know much about her daughter or the man who fathered her child, but we know that she announced she was pregnant sometime in 2018 or 2019 before she had her daughter. She’s kept the details of her pregnancy and her time with her daughter relatively private, and that’s her own choice.

2. She’s Sober

We can say that we don’t have any verified information that she is sober, but she does talk about it on her social media platforms. She wants the world to know that she’s no longer drinking or using drugs, and that she’s living a sober life. She uses the hashtag #MakeAmericaSoberAgain on her social media accounts.

3. She’s Been Saved

We recognize that there are many people who feel that being saved by Jesus is a joke and that most people don’t mean it, but we don’t take that lightly. As faithful people, we love when someone finds the Lord in their lives and works to improve their own life in a way that makes them a better person. She’s found Jesus, according to her social media posts, and she’s feeling really good about her life. No one can or should feel good mocking someone who is trying to better their own life.

4. She’s Young

One thing that her fans might not know about her is just how young she really is. She’s only 22. She was born on March 20, 1998, which means she is only a few months from celebrating her 23rd birthday. She’s got a lot going on in her life, but she’s focused on making it better and celebrating.

5. She’s From Georgia

We aren’t sure where she is living right now, but we do know that she’s from Georgia. It appears she was born and raised there, and that she spent the vast majority of her life there. We’d imagine that she is still there coming out of prison and taking care of her daughter.

6. She’s Single

At the moment, we are not sure that she’s in a serious relationship. We said it before that we don’t know anything about the father of her baby, and we aren’t sure where he is. We do know, however, that she is reportedly single and has made no major announcements that there is anyone serious in her life, though she might just be keeping that to herself.

7. Her Net Worth Varies

There are conflicting reports online about her own net worth, so it’s impossible to say how much she is worth right now. Many outlets peg her net worth anywhere from $100k to $1 million, but we aren’t sure how much she really is worth.

8. She Got Her Start on Vine

Before she joined TikTok and made herself famous there, she was part of the Vine channel. It’s no longer a working social media platform, but it is the platform that launched her career and made her famous. She gained many followers using Vine, and people loved her quick videos and short films.

9. She’s Got Brothers

She grew up with her two brothers at home. They are Ashton and London, and they both share the same last name as their sister. Oh, did we not mention that her last name is not Alexis? It’s actually Hussey, and she and her brothers are all a product of her mom and dad’s marriage. Her brothers are younger than she is, which makes her the official big sister.

10. She’s Close to Her Dad

She and her dad once made their own vine videos together. When she was first growing famous on the now defunct app, she and her father were making videos together. He did it on his own, too, and he had quite an impressive following of his own. These two spend a lot of time together, and they are clearly a close father and daughter duo even now.

