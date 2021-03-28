10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tate McRae

Tate McRae is a young woman everyone should take a moment to get to know. She’s quite young, but she’s been working her entire life on her career, and she’s done remarkable things. She’s been a self-starter her entire life, pushing herself to do more, learn more, be more, and she’s not slowed down a bit as she’s gotten older. She’s not only a singer, but a wonderful dancer, and she’s become famous thanks to reality television and the internet. Who is this young woman, and why does the world want to know her name?
1. She’s a Teenager
Tate Rosner McRae is a teenager. She is also a minor. She won’t turn into a legal adult until the summer of 2021. She was born on July 1, 2003 in Calgary, Alberta Canada. She spent most of her life growing up this area, but she didn’t always live there.
2. She Did Not Grow Up in Canada
When she was only four, her family moved. They didn’t move down the block, either. They moved halfway around the world. They moved to a place called Oman, where her father was working at the time. She lived there with her family for approximately three years while her father worked, and they moved back to Canada right around the time she turned 8. She made good use of her time there, though, because she attended the American International School Muscat where she began training as a dancer at the age of six.
3. She’s a Classically Trained Ballerina
She’s a trained ballerina, which explains why she’s so graceful. She began training when she was young; she was only six. However, at the age of eight, she decided she wanted to train more intensely. She eventually ended up training at the Alberta Ballet Company’s School of Alberta Ballet (this is the training school for the ABC).
4. She’s a Reality Star
It was 2016 when she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, and she was only 13 at the time. She placed third in the end, but she still made history. She was the firsts Canadian talent on the show to reach so far in the competition, and everyone remembers her for it.
5. She’s on a Forbes List
Anyoen with a dream of doing something big in life knows that being invited to take part in a Forbes list is one of the biggest accomplishments in your career. She was named as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2020, and there is nothing better than that for a girl who turned 17 the same year.
6. She Danced with Justin Bieber
Every little girl wants to get to know Justin Bieber, and she had the chance. Tate McRae was able to dance with him on tour. She took part in his Purpose World Tour back in 2016. It was just before she was part of the SYTYCD competition, and it was a huge deal for her. Imagine that dream coming true for a young teenage girl.
7. Her Training Was Intense
What’s remarkable about Tate McRae is that she is a young woman with big goals. Even when she was only a child, she knew that she wanted to be a ballerina in a big way. She knew it so much that she was ready to take on intense training, and that meant being in the ballet studio for 11 hours per day. Every single day. It’s a lot for an adult, let alone a little girl of around eight.
8. She Got to Train in Berlin
She was only 11 when she was recognized as so good as a dancer that she was awarded a chance to go to Berlin and train at the Berlin State Ballet. She was given a two-week scholarship to attend the dance studio, and it was a big deal.
9. She Didn’t Know She’d Be a Singer
She knew she was going to dance, but she didn’t know that her own YouTube Channel would result in her being signed as an artist and becoming a famous singer. Hindsight, right? However, she did think for much of her childhood that her life would be dancing. She would either be a dancer in a contemporary dance company located in Europe, or she would be a backup dancer on stage with famous artists. She had no idea she would be a famous artist.
10. She’s Committed
If you need to take one thing away from getting to know Tate McRae, it’s that she makes only commitments she is keeping. Once she decides she will do something, she does it. She’s not sitting back and allowing anyone or anything to stop her from reaching her goals and fulfilling her promises to herself. Did we mention she’s only 17?