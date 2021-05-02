Tavi Gevinson has been in the spotlight for more than half of her life. When she was just 11-years-old she gained notoriety for starting a fashion blog called Style Rookie. Tavi quickly became known for her fashion sense, but over the years she showed the world that she had much more than just a great sense of style. Tavi is also a very talented writer. In addition to her own blog, she has also written for other publications. Most recently, however, she has been getting attention for her role in the upcoming Gossip Girl series. The show will be a reboot of the original, and fans are excited to see how it turns out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tavi Gevinson.
1. She Started Blogging Out Of Boredom
Back in 2008 when Tavi launched Style Rookie, it was pretty unusual for an 11-year-old to be a blogger. Although some people think there is a huge story as to why she decided to start blogging, the reality is very simple. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tavi shared that boredom was the reason she decided to get into blogging.
2. She’s Jewish
Tavi was born in Chicago and raised in a suburb just outside of the city called Oak Park. Her father was raised in the Jewish faith and her mother converted during the early 2000s. Tavi and her sisters were raised Jewish, but it’s unclear whether she still practices the faith.
3. She’s Been On Broadway
The trajectory of Tavi’s career has been incredibly impressive. There aren’t many people out there who can say they went from blogging to Broadway. That, however, is exactly what Tavi has done. She made her Broadway debut in 2014 in a production of This Is Our Youth.
4. She Started A Podcast
Although she no longer runs her blog, Tavi is still keeping the Style Rookie name alive in other ways. In 2021, Tavi started an Audible original podcast called Life Skills by Rookie. Tavi originally entered the podcasting world in 2017 with a show called Rookie.
5. She Likes To Read
Learning new things is something that has always been pretty high on Tavi’s priority list and reading is one of her favorite ways to get new information. When she has free time, Tavi loves to curl up with a good book. Oftentimes, she’ll even share book recommendations via social media.
6. She Isn’t Shy About Sharing Her Political Views
There are lots of people who are shy about sharing their political opinions because they don’t want to be judged, but Tavi isn’t one of those people. She has been very open in her stance concerning politics. She is passionate about women’s rights and was strong supporter of former President Barack Obama.
7. She Loves Connecting With People On Social Media
Social media has become so popular over the last decade, that it’s almost a necessity. Although Tavi recognizes that social media has its pros and cons, she loves that it’s given her the ability to connect with so many people. Instead of thinking of social media as a business like many other people with large followings, she likes to use it as a tool to share her interests with other people.
8. She Was In An Episode Of The Simpsons
Tavi has gotten to do more cool things over the years than a lot of people realize One of those things was the chance to voice a character in an episode of The Simpsons. Tavi was the voice of Jenny in the episode “What to Expect When Bart’s Expecting” which aired in 2014.
9. Sometimes Fear Holds Her Back
From the outside looking in it’s easy to assume that Tavi is fearless, but in reality, she has to deal with fear just like the rest of us. During an interview with The Talks, Tavi said, “…fear is something that holds me back a lot. The pendulum just kind of swings side to side so after I have periods of depression where I do hit rock bottom and feel extremely fearful, then I just know how horrible it is and eventually feel bored enough of the feeling that I feel extra motivated. And then it’s more like the fear of missing out on something totally outweighs the fear of what could happen if I take a risk.”
10. She Likes To Travel
If you ask people what they’d do if they had time and money to spare, traveling would probably be somewhere at the top of the list. There’s just something about traveling that nothing else can compare to. Tavi has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel, and she’s gotten to visit lots of great places.