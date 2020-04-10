Taylor O’Toole isn’t a reality TV star yet, but might become one soon. As a cast member on MTV’s new show, Families of the Mafia, Taylor will give viewers insight into what it’s like to be part of a real mob family. There have been a few other shows that have depicted family members of mob bosses, but this one hopes to show how younger generations are trying to rewrite the family legacy. But since no reality show is complete without a little excitement, there will likely be some drama too. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor O’Toole.
1. She Was On Another MTV Reality Show
If the name Taylor O’Toole sounds familiar to’s because she was on a short lived reality show called Made in Staten Island. The show premiered in 2019 and only aired 3 episodes before mysteriously disappearing. MTV’s new show, Families of the Mafia, features the same cast as the previous show.
2. She Has A Twin Brother
Taylor O’Toole has a twin brother named Joe. The two are very close and have a ‘parters in crime’ type of relationship. Taylor also has two younger brothers: Vinny and Matthew, and a younger sister named Gianna. Thanks to her twin, Taylor became an aunt last year when Joe and his girlfriend gave birth to a son named Jovani.
3. She’s Had Some Run Ins With The Law
As the member of a mafia family, Taylor was likely exposed to the realities of the prison system at a very early age. Her mother, Jessica, has worked hard to make sure that Taylor and her siblings avoided trouble, but unfortunately, Taylor still managed to get into some illegal activities. Taylor was put in probation for three years after pleading guilty to assault and robbery charges.
4. Her Father Was In The Irish Mafia
Taylor’s father, Billy O’Toole, was part of the Irish since birth. According to a description of the family, “Billy O’Toole was brought up in the Irish mafia lifestyle and followed in the footsteps of his father, “Wild Bill,” who made a name for himself on the streets of Brooklyn. ”
5. She Is In Cosmetology School
After being put on probation, Taylor decided that it’s time to get her life in order to avoid facing some serious jail time. She decided to put her talents to good use and work to take them to the next level. She enrolled in a local beauty school and hopes to work as a hairdresser after she graduates.
6. She Was Raised By A Single Mother
Unfortunately, Taylor’s father wasn’t around much during her childhood. Taylor and her siblings were raised by their mother, Jessica Clare. There isn’t too much info out there on Clare, but judging by her Instagram account it’s clear that she is very devoted to her family.
7. She’s Engaged
When Taylor O’Toole was filming Made in Staten Island, she was in a serious relationship with someone named Alec. It looks like Alec is no longer in the picture and Taylor has moved on. Towards the end of 2019, she got engaged to someone named Mike and she seems to be very excited.
8. Her Father Passed Away
Taylor suffered a tragic loss last year when her father passed away. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but she posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption expressing how much she loved and missed her dad. A few weeks later she went to put flowers on his grave. Taylor’s relationship with her father will likely be discussed throughout the season of Families of the Mafia.
9. She’s A ‘Guy’s Girl’
Taylor was born and raised in Staten Island and is very proud of where she’s from. In the past, she’s described herself as a ‘guy’s girl’ which means she isn’t afraid to get a little rough if neccesary. Since reality TV has a way of putting people in aggravating situations, there’s a good chance viewers will get to see this side of Taylor during a couple of episodes this season.
10. Her Dream Is To Work In Manhattan
Taylor may have spent her life on Staten Island, but she doesn’t plan on being there forever. Once she’s done with beauty school she hopes to work as a hair dresser in Manhattan. If Families of the Mafia really takes off, Taylor could end up getting more opportunities than she’s ever imagined.