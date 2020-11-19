Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylour Paige

1 min ago

Taylour Paige started her acting career over a decade ago with an appearance in High Musical 3. After that, she was cast in a few minor roles before getting the opportunity to star in a series called Hit the Floor. The show ran from 2013 to 2016 and during that time it became clear that Taylour was working with some serious star power. Although she has had other roles since, most of the attention she’s gotten as of late is due to her relationship with Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams. The couple made their relationship public in 2019, and they’ve been all over the blogs ever since. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylour Paige.

1. She Is A Classically Trained Dancer

Taylour has found a good bit of success in her work as an actress, but acting is something that actually came secondary to her. Dance has always been her first passion and she started dancing when she was just 2-years-old. She is classically trained in ballet and attended the Kirov Academy of Ballet for two summers.

2. Jesse Williams’ On Screen Mother, Debbie Allen, Was One Of Her Teachers

Even before they started dating, Taylour and Jesse Williams had an interesting connection. Taylour was trained by the legendary dancer/choreographer, Debbie Allen, who plays Williams’ mother on Grey’s Anatomy. Everyone always hears about how small the world is, but it’s moments like this that really give meaning to the phrase.

3. She Was A Professional Cheerleader

Taylour definitely had a lot of things in common with her character on Hit the Floor. In real life, she had a stint as a professional cheerleader after becoming a Lakers Girl in 2010. However, she was only on the team for three months before decided to leave to focus on school. Hopefully her time on the squad wasn’t anywhere near as dramatic as the things her character had to deal with on Hit the Floor. 

4. She Hopes That Her Work Will Raise People’s Level Of Consciousness

The overall goal of acting is to entertain, but Taylour sincerely hopes that her work will do much more than that. She told V Magazine, “I want to help shift consciousness. There’s still a lot of bullsh*t in the world, but people are also being like, ‘We’re over this patriarchal society telling us how we’re going to do things.’”

5. She Was In An Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy

On top of both of them having worked with Debbie Allen, there’s another place where Taylour and Jesse’s lives overlapped before their relationship. Taylour made a guest appearance on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016, however, Jesse was still married to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, at the time.

6. She’s A California Native

Los Angeles is easily one of the most popular cities in the United States, and it’s the perfect place to be for anyone looking to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. People from all over the world will do just about anything for the chance to live in L.A. Luckily for Taylour, she was born and raised in Los Angeles.

7. She Studied At Loyola Marymount

Taylour definitely has the brains to go along with all that beauty. She attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles where she earned a bachelor’s degree. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find out exactly what she majored in during her time there.

8. She Has Worked With Several Major Brands

Aside from the work she’s done as an actress and dancer, Taylour has also gotten some modeling experience during her career. She has worked with several major brands including Best Buy and McDonalds. She was also part of a marketing campaign for Adidas.

9. She Uses Her Platform To Speak Out Against Injustice

Taylour is very vocal about the issue of racism in the United States and the injustices people of color face. She has consistently used her platform to speak out on issues and also share resources with her followers. Most recently, she has shared information on the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain.

10. She Volunteers With Animal Shelters

Taylour is a proud animal lover and a strong advocate for animal rights. She is a proud pet parent who supports the idea of ‘adopt don’t shop’. She often shares photos of dogs who are looking for their forever homes. On top of that, Taylour regularly volunteers with local animal rescues. In an Instagram post, she listed The Animal Rescue Mission and the The Animal Rescue Mission as the organizations that she often spends her time at.


Camille Moore
