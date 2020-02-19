Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Conti

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Conti

3 mins ago

Taynara Conti

Given the fact that WWE has expanded and thus increased its roster in a big way over the years it’s hard to keep up with all of those that make the cut, but Taynara Conti is likely still one of the favorites of many people since she does have an amazing in-ring presence and like several of those that have been wrestling for a while she does have a background that presents her as a truly skilled individual. The only trouble at this point is wondering whether or not she has the attitude to remain in the WWE or if the rumor of her walking away is going to be made into a reality or if she’s going to honor her contract and stick it out for a while. The idea that anyone would walk away from such a company for anything less than the most unbearable of reasons, meaning open discrimination or something even worse, is kind of hard to fathom since like many high-profile careers this is something that many people currently in the business have been working towards for much of their life.

Here are a few things about Taynara you might not have known.

10. She has a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

This is proof that Taynara is an actual threat in the ring and a skilled one at that. She’s had the training and has the kind of control and discipline that is perfect for the WWE since with enough practice it’s pretty easy to think that she’d hopefully be one of the safest people in the ring.

9. Taynara signed with the WWE back in 2016.

She signed on to WWE in 2016 and made her appearance in 2017. That alone should tell many people that it does take a while to integrate into the company and to train so that one is able to perform the way they expect.

8. She lost her first singles match on NXT.

Sometimes people are expected to lose to put another wrestler over, and a lot of this depends on the creative team since the matches are pre-determined. It might appear a bit unfair at times since some wrestlers get pushed more than others, but it’s all a matter of who shows the most promise when it comes to being highlighted in a certain manner.

7. It was reported that she walked way from the WWE on February 7th, 2020, but she’s still technically under contract.

This of course is a big no-no since walking away while under contract is a bad idea to even consider. We could go into how the WWE really treats its talent but that would be a long and drawn out discussion. In short, she’s better off honoring her contract and then moving on when her time is up.

6. She’s still in her 20s at this point.

To have come this far by the time she’s 24 years of age is pretty impressive and it’s a dream that a lot of people older than she is have had to watch come and go. So in reality when she says that she’s walking away it almost feels as though she’s not appreciating what she has, though it’s likely that there’s more to it than that.

5. She competed in the Summer Olympics in 2016 right before joining the WWE.

Once again she is the real deal when it comes to knowing how to fight and how to compete since she’s been featured on one of the biggest stages of them all when it comes to showing off her skills. This was likely one reason why the WWE was interested in her in the first place.

4. Taynara has a pretty big following on social media.

Most wrestlers have thousands of fans that have followed them since they entered the independent circuit and others have fans that have latched onto them because they’re a part of the WWE. Compared to several wrestlers her following is modest, but there are still plenty of fans that have invested their interest in her.

3. Her net worth is kind of insane when one thinks about it.

How many 24-year olds can boast a net worth of $103 million? This alone is a reason to think that anything she might say short of being assaulted, harassed, or in some way harmed on the job is less than convincing when it comes to her walking away from the company.

2. She’s a rather diminutive wrestler.

Taynara is only about 5’5″ and around 125 lbs. so she’s not a big woman. But when you look at the women’s roster there is actually a bit of diversity in size, though this doesn’t detract from her abilities in the least.

1. It’s rumored that the dispute that caused her to leave is over money.

This is very hard to get behind if it’s true considering her net worth and the fact that she gets to do something she’s wanted to do for a living. No one will ever hold it against her if she decides to leave, but if it’s just over money then it’s kind of difficult to agree with her decision.

Every wrestler has to go their own way eventually.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Gold Rush’s Todd Hoffman Has Some Interesting Spending Habits
An Unauthorized Japanese Star Wars Tuna Commercial from 1978
Siesta Key
Is The Show Siesta Key Fake?
Is The Show Rehab Addict Fake?
Wonder Woman 3 and Five Possible DC Villains That Can Appear
The Best Movies and Shows Based off of Graphic Novels
Mr Ripley
Five Essential Films About Americans in Italy
This Back to the Future DeepFake Video Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland
Taynara Conti
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Conti
Jenn Brown
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jenn Brown
Tyla Harris
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyla Harris
Medalion Rahimi
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Medalion Rahimi
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen