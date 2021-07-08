Ted Sutherland has been acting professionally for a decade, and he has used his time in the industry very wisely. He already has nearly two dozen acting credits and he’s gotten the chance to be a part of some great projects. He is probably most recognizable from his roles in Rise and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. That won’t be the case for much longer though. He will also be in the upcoming Fear Street movies that will be released on Netflix. Since we know that Netflix has the power to take people’s careers to new heights, there’s a good chance that even more doors will be opening for him once the projects are released. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ted Sutherland.
1. He Isn’t Related To The Famous Sutherland Family
Any time someone sees the last name Sutherland associated with the entertainment industry, they instantly think of Donald and Kiefer Sutherland. From what we can tell, though, Ted isn’t a part of that family. That being said, having the legendary last name probably doesn’t hurt.
2. He Was In A Video Game
Ted has already proven that he’s the kind of actor who isn’t afraid to try new things, and one of those things is voice acting. He was the voice of Jack Marston in the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption II. It’s unclear if he has plans to do more voice roles in the future.
3. He’s Been In Law & Order: SVU
Remember when I said that Simon has been a part of some great projects? One of them is the very popular TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Ted has been in two episodes of the show, one in 2016 and another in 2019. He played a different character in each appearance.
4. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
As a young person in the entertainment industry, people would probably guess that Ted spends a lot of time on social media. However, that isn’t the case at all. Instagram seems to be the only platform where he has a verified account, and he doesn’t post very often.
5. He Thought His Character Was Getting Written Off Rise
Most times when actors are cast on a show, they don’t know how things will play out for their character ahead of time. This put Ted in an awkward situation early on in Rise when a script suggested his time on the show was going to get cut short. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ted said, “We were filming episodes 2 and 3 at the same time, so I read the third script, didn’t yet have the fourth script, so I went, “Oh okay, I’m off the show. It was a fun run while it lasted, I guess.” [Laughs] But then I got nice things said to me by the producers who were like, “No no no,” but it’s always a bit of a precarious place to be when you read that.”
6. He’s From New York
We don’t have any information on Ted’s upbringing, but his official bio on the NBC website says that he’s a New York native. It’s unclear what part of New York he’s from or exactly how he got into acting. Either way, having easy access to New York City is a dream come true for people who want to work in entertainment.
7. He Has Theater Experience
All of Ted’s mainstream success has come from the work he’s done in TV shows and movies, but he actually got his start on the stage. Actors who have a strong foundation in theater often have an easier time transitioning to on-screen roles, and that seems to have been the case for Ted.
8. He Hadn’t Seen Spring Awakening Before Rise
Part of the premise of Rise was that the characters were going to be putting on a performance of the play Spring Awakening. But Ted wasn’t familiar with it at all. He told Entertainment Weekly, “before the pilot, I hadn’t seen Spring Awakening, I didn’t really know the music. But I was very quickly immersed in the world of Spring Awakening.”
9. He’s A Private Person
Throughout his career, Ted has maintained a high level of privacy. On top of not being on social media, he also hasn’t conducted many interviews. He seems to really enjoy keeping his personal life to himself. With all of the drama that follows celebrities who share too much, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen a different route.
10. He’s Worked With Some Very Big Stars
Ted Sutherland may not be a household name just yet, but he’s definitely getting there. He’s already gotten the chance to work with some very successful people such as Woody Allen. As his career continues, there’s no doubt that that list is going to grow to include even more stars.