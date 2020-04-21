Teddy Riley has had one of the most impressive musical careers of anyone in the industry. Riley has been a part of countless hits as an artist, writer, and producer. He is also commonly credited with starting the New Jack Swing movement. Over the course of three decades, Riley has shown the world that his creativity knows no limits. Recently though, Riley’s name has been associated with something other than his hits. After some technical difficulties during an Instagram Live battle between Riley and fellow legend, Babyface, the blogs have been going crazy. While some fans may see Riley’s social media snafu as reason to joke, the truth is that his status as a legend should be taken very seriously. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Teddy Riley.
1. His Daughter Was On Love And Hip Hop
Teddy Riley’s daughter, Nia, has been a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood since season one. She is best-known for her relationship with rapper, Soulja Boy. Nia and Soulja Boy also appeared on a season of Marriage Bootcamp on WETV.
2. He Wrote Some Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits
When it comes to songwriting, Teddy is easily one of the most successful writers of his generation. He has written songs for countless artists including the legendary, Michael Jackson. Riley is responsible for several of Michael Jackson’s hit songs including “Heaven Can Wait,” “Jam,” and the 1991 single, “Remember The Time” .
3. He Spent His Childhood Summers In The South
Teddy Riley was born and raised in Harlem. However, he spent almost all of his childhood summers visiting his family members down south. His time in the south helped influenced his creativity and introduced him to new sounds and ideas.
4. He Began Playing Music At 3
Teddy has always had a deep love of music. He began playing instruments at just 3-years-old and became very skilled on the piano. Teddy went to the Apollo Theater when he was 5 and grew up playing music in his church. He didn’t start taking music seriously, however, until he was a teenager. When he was 15-years-old, he was arrested and decided to use music as a way to turn his life around and focus on something more positive.
5. He Witnessed Domestic Violence As A Child
Things weren’t always easy for Teddy when he was growing up. When he was a child, he witnessed his mother be physically abused. As an adult, Teddy has had his mother leave with him and says that he will always continue to do so that he can protect her.
6. He Didn’t Want Bobby Brown To Marry Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown and Teddy Riley worked very closely together during the 80s and 90s. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Riley admitted that although he really liked Whitney Houston, he was opposed to the idea of her and Bobby Brown getting married. Riley says that he knew being married would damage Brown’s status as a sex symbol and ultimately derail his career.
7. He Was The Only One Who Believed “No Diggity” Would Be A Hit
The 1996 song, “No Diggity” is the most popular song Blackstreet ever released. However, that almost wasn’t the case. Although the song had been cosigned by well-respected people in the industry before its release, group members were still unsure that it would be successful. But Teddy Riley knew he had a hit on his songs. Riley told Fact Mag, “They always pushed me in the front. When they don’t understand something and the song is not understood, they gonna stick somebody else to the front line. That’s how I ended up singing the first verse on ‘No Diggity’ and it became a hit.”
8. He Would Love To Work With HER
Teddy Riley loves collaborating and he already has a list of new artists he can’t wait to work with. Some of the people on his list include R&B singers HER and Teyana Taylor. He also says that he would be interested in working with Sia.
9. He Was Support To Work On Michael Jackson’s Bad Album
Another classic project that Riley was supposed to be a part of was Michael Jackson’s 1987 album, Bad. However, things didn’t work out as they were planned. When Jackson’s team reached out to have Teddy work on the album, Riley’s manager at the time put so many conditions on Riley’s services that they weren’t able to come to an agreement.
10. There’s One Song He Wishes He Kept For Himself
When asked if there was one song he wrote that he wishes he kept for himself, Riley quickly responded with “My Prerogative” . The song ultimately became one of the biggest hits for Bobby Brown, but it was originally meant to be recorded by Riley’s group, Guy.