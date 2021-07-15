Tell Us You Don’t Want This J. Jonah Jameson Spider-Man Toy

Judging by this toy it doesn’t look as though time has been kind to J. Jonah Jameson, but somehow this doesn’t really take anything away from the character, which J.K. Simmons has apparently confirmed that he’ll be taking on when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seriously, was there anyone else that could do the part better? It does need to be said that it’s kind of amusing that no one is getting all bent out of shape over the toys that have come featuring a couple of characters from the upcoming Spider-Man movie. People were extremely upset when toys from Avengers: Endgame came out and kind of ruined a bit of the plot, but when thinking about it, Endgame had a lot more riding on it than the next Spider-Man movie does. But anyway, the figures that have come out don’t tell the whole story, but they do manage to reveal some of it since Jameson is one of the few characters in the Spider-Man story that has no powers and no special abilities but has still been one of Spidey’s biggest enemies throughout the years. His special quality is that he’s the editor of the same paper that Peter worked at in the comics, and has been anti-Spider-Man for a long, LONG time.
The funny thing is that Jameson appears to hate Spider-Man since he acts outside the law more often than not even if he’s working to help police officers and doing more good than Jameson lets himself believe. It’s also funny that Jameson idolizes Captain America, who also operates outside the law since he’s never been one to wait and ask permission to go fight supervillains. But right there is why some of these superheroes are so effective, even as they’re kind of dangerous since they fight the threats that the police and sometimes even the military aren’t equipped to handle. Threats such as the Green Goblin and even Mysterio might be able to be taken on by the military, but when it comes to threats like the Red Skull, Thanos, and various other supervillains that are truly powerful and have all the backing they need, the military and the cops aren’t nearly enough. Jameson’s overall lack of trust and hatred for Spider-Man has been evident for a long time now, and it’s fair to think that Simmons will bring that back.
His likeness is captured quite well in the toy since one can imagine that he’s either barking at one of his staff members or is about to unload a tirade the likes of only which he can accomplish. Throughout the history of Spider-Man, Jameson has actually been one of the most vocal detractors that the wallcrawler has had, and he’s been one of the most memorable as well. Simmons has strengthened that in a big way since his portrayal of the character was so perfect and spot-on that it does feel as though no one else should even be allowed near the character at this point. Not often has there been a character that’s a non-combatant that’s been played this well since Simmons somehow just fit the mold and created his own image of the character that mimicked the comic version perfectly.
It’s going to be interesting to hear an explanation, if one comes, about his lack of hair though, since usually, this character has a pretty distinct flattop haircut that comes to a point and makes him look even more severe. That was kind of standard for the look since it gave Jameson a bit more authority in his look and didn’t make him appear to be an aging editor that might have had his rougher edges ground down throughout time. Things have to change, that much is evident, but at the same time, the look of J. Jonah Jameson has been so iconic for so long that it’s kind of hard to see him with less hair and just as much attitude. If there’s an explanation coming it would be great to hear, but until then it’s fair to say that a lot of people might actually want this action figure since it would be a great addition to a collection. The price is bound to be a little steep, but that’s pretty common.
In the meantime, waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be tough now that people know that Simmons will be showing up. But December will be here before you know it, and in the meantime, there are plenty of projects coming up that people won’t want to miss. The MCU is still rolling as Phase 4 is pushing forward, and it’s fair to say that Simmons will be one of many pleasant surprises to come as things continue to develop. As of now, it’s very easy to say that yes, it would be nice to have this figure.