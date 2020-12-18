Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Temeura Morrison

Temeura Morrison has been in the industry for well over 40 years. In that time he’s earned dozens of acting credits and done some behind the scenes work as well. Over the course of his career, he has proven that he can play any kind of character and he never backs down from a challenge. Most people will recognize him best from the work he’s done with the Star Wars franchise. He began his journey in in 2002 when he was cast as Jango Fett in the film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Nearly two decades later, fans were excited to see him return to the Star Wars Universe with his role as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Temeura Morrison.

1. He’s From New Zealand

Temeura was born and raised in New Zealand. He is of Maori, Scottish, and Irish ancestry. He is very proud of his roots and hopes be involved with projects that help highlight the Maori people. Many people may assume that Temeura lives in Los Angeles, but he actually still lives in New Zealand.

2. He Isn’t The Only Entertainer In His Family

Temeura’s decision to go into acting probably wasn’t a huge surprise to everyone around him. After all, he comes from a pretty artistic family. His father and uncle both had successful career as musicians. His sister, Taini Morrison, was a kapa haka performer until her death in 2009.

3. He’s Always Wanted To Return To The Star Wars Universe

After being in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Temeura always hoped that he’d get the chance to be a part of Star Wars again. He told The New York Times, “There was a lot of stuff online about a possible “Star Wars” bounty-hunter film, and then I was watching all the new “Star Wars” movies coming out, wondering if they were ever going to do anything with Jango Fett. My agent and I had a number of discussions — when are they going to call me?”

4. He’s A Father

Temeura has been in the spotlight for decades, but he has never been the type of actor who likes to be in front of the camera during his time off. Instead, he prefers a more private approach. For those reasons, there isn’t much information out there about his personal life, but we do know that he is a very proud father.

5. He’s A Voice Actor

The screen isn’t the only place where Temeura’s talent has been able to shine. He also has some experience working as a voice actor. His most notable voice role was Chief Tui in the Disney movie Moana. He has also reprised his role as Boba Fett for several Star Wars video games.

6. He’s A Musician

Most people are familiar with the work Temeura has done as an actor, but what some don’t know is that he is also a talented musician. He released his debut album, Tem, in 2004. In the project, he paid homage to his uncle and father by performing many songs they used to sing. It’s unclear whether or not he has plans to release any more music.

7. He Isn’t Very Active On Social Media

Throughout the years Temeura has built a fan base that includes people from all over the world. A lot of those people would probably love to keep up with him on social media, but unfortunately he isn’t very active. He’s only posted on Instagram three times.

8. He Wrote A Book

In an industry where people are often encouraged to stick to doing just one thing, Temeura has never let that hold him back. In 2010, he released his first book – an autobiography titled Temuera Morrison: From Haka to Hollywood. As the name suggests, the book details Temeura’s journey to and through the industry.

9. He Loves Motorcycles

Temeura is a very adventurous person and he’s never afraid of a good adrenaline rush. One of his favorite ways to live on the wild side is to ride motorcycles. Unfortunately, he was in a motorcycle accident in New Zealand in 2003 that resulted in him breaking a leg.

10. He Loves Connecting With Fans

Just because Temeura isn’t really active on social media doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like to connect with fans. He has put a lot of effort into building a strong relationship with the people who support him. He loves going to Star Wars conventions and getting the chance to talk to fans and sign autographs for them.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

