Ten Fights In Future DCEU Movies We Need To See

Now is a good time to be a DC fan. After watching DC Fandome, I find it pretty hard not to be pumped about what’s to come for the DC Cinematic Universe. Not only did we get some awesome teaser trailers, but we can also have an idea on what to expect for the future of the DCEU. For me, I’m mostly excited for what characters we’re going to see. As a big DC nut, I’m anxious to see those characters come into contact with upcoming characters and characters that currently exist in the DCEU. When I say contact, I really mean extreme contact. I’m itching for some super cool fights between the best of the best in the DCEU.
I’m having a hard time waiting, but I can’t stop guessing who will fight who. So, I’ve decided to speculate on the ten fights that I want to see and also the ones we should see in future DCEU movies. This is my opinion, but as a big DC fan, I believe these are the fights that will bring us the most excitement. Buckle up, fellow DC fans.
10: Deadshot vs. Bloodsport
I was very, very bummed when I heard Will Smith wasn’t returning for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. He was by far one of the best parts of the 2016 movie and I was itching to see him in a Suicide Squad movie that would do him some justice. Due to scheduling conflicts, however, Smith was unable to rejoin the Squad, but lucky for us, Gunn just decided to leave Deadshot out of his story. So instead of having Idris Elba replace him as Deadshot, he’ll be playing a similar character called Bloodsport. Much like Deadshot, he loves his guns and probably doesn’t miss.
I reckon he’ll probably take a leadership role, much like Deadshot was in the first one. I also reckon Bloodsport will survive Gunn’s movie, leading to a very intense confrontation with Smith’s Deadshot in a third movie. These characters are not only similar in terms of their abilities, but they can compete for leadership. Plus, just imagine that heated stare dow between Will Smith and Idris Elba. What comes next would be like a wild west shootout on steroids. Man, I can’t already wait for the third movie.
9. Harley Quinn vs. The Joker
I’ll be honest, I actually liked Jared Leto as The Joker. His relationship with Harley Quinn, however, wasn’t the abusive train wreck we’re used to seeing. Yes, their relationship was toxic, but he actually kind of cared about her. Since the events of Birds of Prey, the two have broken up for unknown reasons and Harley seems to be doing better. However, Joker isn’t the type to let go so easily, and this is the chance to see that abusive boyfriend side of him we’re all familiar with. All he has to do is hit her once, and we’ll be rooting for her to get some payback. Call it girl power, or standing up to a toxic lover, but ultimately, it’ll be fun to watch Harley get her revenge.
8. Aquaman vs. Black Manta 2
Yes, they fought once before. However, their next fight should be much more personal. Aquaman indirectly caused the death of Black Manta’s father and then nearly killed him. Black Manta is itching for some revenge and I reckon he’s the “eye for an eye” type of guy. Aquaman’s father is still alive and that makes him Black Manta’s chief target. If my prediction for Aquaman 2 is correct, he’ll kill Aquaman’s father and the two will have the most heated battle in superhero movie history. The fight won’t just be cool to watch, but it will test Aquaman’s character as a hero.
7. Wonder Woman vs. Giganta
When Wonder Woman 3 happens, I hope Giganta is around. She’s always been one of her biggest (literally) villains and I loved watching them fight. Giganta has a complicated origin story, but she can turn into a giant strongwoman and go nuts. She might not be popular enough to be the main antagonist, but she’ll make one heck of a henchwoman. Just imagine a very attractive, very muscular red-headed woman standing very tall and trying to smash Wonder Woman. For me, it’ll bring back some old Justice League cartoon memories back.
6. The Flash vs. Gorilla Grodd
I was very tempted to put The Flash fighting Reverse-Flash instead, but I know that will happen. Honestly, I’m much more looking forward to The Flash fighting Gorilla Grodd. I mean, he’s an evil, talking gorilla with telepathy and telekinesis. Seriously, how is that not awesome? Technically, they have fought in the CW Flash series, but I’d imagine the DCEU version of that fight would be bigger and badder. I could make a list of what The Flash would have to do to take on Grodd, but the pure comic booky thrill of watching him fight a superpowered gorilla would be beyond awesome.
5. Green Lantern Corps vs. The Sinestro Corps
I remember when the Green Lantern Corps movie was supposed to come out this year. I mean, nothing was ever really announced, other than the release date, but apparently Warner Bros. still plans on pursuing it. If that’s the case, I can’t think of a better DC story to adapt other than The Sinestro Corps War. I have long-awaited another live-action version of Green Lantern ever since that colossal 2011 disappointment. I really don’t know what DC is waiting for, but I can only hope they want to do it right this time. Once he does return to the big screen, I reckon the Hal Jordan version won’t be the only Green Lantern shining.
We’ve seen the origin story done before, so why not bigger and show the whole Corps? I’m eagerly waiting for Sinestro to return as well, and if he’s going to debut in the DCEU, he must have his own Corps with him. The battle between both teams will be all the superhero and sci-fi action we can possibly ask for. And please, give us better costumes.
4. The Justice League vs. Darkseid
The Justice League has already beaten Steppenwolf, now they have to fight Darkseid. Perhaps we’ll get a taste of that in the Snyder Cut, but all I know is that he’ll be much harder to beat than Steppenwolf. Simply put, Darkseid is the Justice League’s greatest enemy, and for good reason. Like Steppenwolf, he can take on the whole League, but unlike Steppenwolf, he can most likely beat up Superman. What I want to see is the whole League, including some new members, to struggle against Darkseid and actually lose. That would cement Darkseid’s place as the toughest villain in the DCEU and show how vulnerable the League really is.
3. Batman vs. Deathstroke
What a serious dip of serendipity that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman. I don’t know how long he intends to stick around, but if he plans on staying, there’s only one villain he must fight. I’m speaking, of course, about Deathstroke. In the comics, Deathstroke is one of the few people to have beaten Batman in a fist fight. That’s saying something and it’s something I’d like to see in the DCEU. Just when you thought Batfleck was the most intimidating looking guy in town, look at Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. Yes, his appearance was brief, but if it didn’t get you excited for a Batman vs. Deathstroke encounter, I would have to call you a liar. Deathstroke is like the anti-Batman and he’s the ultimate physical challenge that would test the aging Batfleck. Let’s hope that highly requested Batfleck HBO Max series happens just for this.
2. Superman vs. Black Adam
Yes, we want to see Shazam fight The Rock’s Black Adam, but the real hero we want to see him fight his Henry Cavill’s Superman. It’s been teased by both actors before, because now that Cavill is returning, this fight can happen. Shazam is his enemy, but he’s still a kid and he needs a mentor to protect him. Technically, they’ve met already, so I reckon Superman will stick around when Black Adam shows up. What would make the fight interesting is that Superman is vulnerable to magic and Black Adam’s powers originate from a magical source. This means Supes just might need Shazam to back him up, but even the two of them might not be enough to to beat Black Adam. Plus, just watching Cavill and The Rock face off would be like the ultimate macho man showdown. Can we get more testosterone in the room?
1. The Justice League vs. The Legion of Doom
The Justice League fighting one guy isn’t enough. What they need to do is fight a team of their worst enemies that just want to kill them. Lex Luthor recruited Deathstroke just for this reason and I’m itching to see it happen in a sequel. The best way to really set it up is for DC to continue with the solo movies and introduce more villains. They’re already doing that with Black Manta for Aquaman and Cheetah for Wonder Woman, and don’t forget that Deathstroke is meant for Batman. Now they just another member or two for both sides and we have our big team battle. The important thing is get a villain for each hero. Yes, that means Lex Luthor can be the mastermind while another Superman villain like Metallo actually fights him.
Another important thing to remember is that the heroes fighting an actual team of villains hasn’t been done yet by Marvel. I doubt we’ll be seeing The Avengers fighting the Masters of Evil anytime soon, so this is DC’s chance to really do something different. On top of that, it would just be so colossally epic. Please give us Justice League 2 for this.
What do you guys think? Excited for more DC? I’m sensing a bright future for the DCEU. Like Superman, we just have to have hope.