Becoming an international celebrity isn’t an easy thing to accomplish, but Teresa Palmer has done it with so much grace that it seems effortless. The Australian-born actress started her career in 2005 with a few small roles, and now she’s a legitimate star. Since then, she has consistently been working her way to the top. Teresa is best-known for her role in films like Hacksaw Ridge and Warm Bodies. Recently, however, Teresa decided to give the small screen a try. She was cast a a main character in the TV series, A Discovery of Witches, which marks her first ever TV role. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Teresa Palmer.
1. She Has A Nutritional Supplement Company
In 2019, Teresa announced that she would be launching a line of nutritional supplements called Lovewell. Health and wellness had been long time passions of hers and she was ready to put that into action. According to the business’ website, “Lovewell is your solution for an abundantly healthy life. We provide essential plant based wellness products to nourish you and your busy families. The gift of true radiance that every woman deserves.”
2. She’s An Author
The last few years have been very busy for Teresa. In addition to her busy acting schedule and working on starting a business, she also wrote a book. Her book, Zen Mamas: Finding Your Path Through Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond, was released in April 2020 and offers advice on balancing pregnancy and motherhood with every day life.
3. She Was Named After Mother Teresa
Teresa’s mother was very religious and that inspired her to name Teresa after the famous nun, Mother Teresa. With the name also came a lot of responsibility. Teresa felt lots of pressure to live up to a certain level of behavior. However, now that she’s older, she’s been able to let go of those feelings and focus on enjoying her life.
4. She Says Diana Bishop Is One Of The Most Powerful Characters She’s Played
Teresa has played lots of different kinds of characters over the course of her career, but she says that Diana is easily one of the most powerful. When describing Diana, Teresa said, that she is “fierce and complex, hyper-intellectual, and just an amazing, strong female character.”
5. She Wanted To Open An Animal Sanctuary
Acting is something that Teresa has always been passionate about, but at one point in her life, her career goals including something much different. She is very passionate about animals and animal welfare. She even considered opening up her own animal sanctuary. Although that plan is no longer on the table, she still expresses her passion for animals by promoting that people adopt pets instead of buying them.
6. She Didn’t Audition For Her Role In 2:37
There aren’t many actors who can say they’ve been given roles. Even the biggest names in the business typically have to audition. However, Teresa got her role in the film 2:37 without having to do anything. She was discovered for the role after the film’s directed saw one of her headshots and decided that she’d be the perfect fit.
7. Her Mother Suffered From Mental Health Issues
Teresa had to deal with a lot of ups and downs during her childhood due to her mother’s mental health struggles. Teresa said, “My mother has schizoaffective disorder, which is essentially bipolar with schizophrenic tendencies.” While her mom’s condition caused a lot of instability, Teresa says it also made her mom laid back.
8. She’s A Big Soccer Fan
Teresa Palmer is a native of Adelaide, Australia and she has lived there for most of her life. As a result, she has been a lifelong fan of the area’s soccer (football) team. She was a number one ticket holder for the Port Adelaide Football Club as well as the Unley Mercedes Jets.
9. She’s A Vegan
As someone who is very passionate about animals, Teresa has always felt that eating meat was a direct contradiction of her beliefs. For that reason, she has followed a vegan diet on an off for many years. Recently, she decided to make the switch permanently and stick to a plant based diet.
10. She Was Originally Cast In Jumper
Hollywood can be very cut throat and Teresa has learned this first hand. She was originally cast in the 2008 film, Jumper, but she was ultimately replaced by Rachel Bilson. Teresa has never gone into complete detail about the situation, but she has addressed it. She says that although it was initially disappointing, she is thankful that she ended up getting replaced.