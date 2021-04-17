More than a year after season 1, Netflix’s The Circle has returned with another exciting competition and all-new cast members. Terilisha is one of the new people on the cast and she’s already getting lots of attention from viewers. Her strategy in The Circle is to keep things pretty authentic. Those who watched season one know that this is probably the best strategy. Unlike other shows on streaming services, The Circle released the first four episodes at once and subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis. This means that we’ll all have to keep watching to see how things go for Terilisha and the rest of the cast. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Terilisha.
1. She Is A Texas Native
Terilisha was born and raised in the Dallas, TX area and she’s very proud of his roots. The city is known for being home to lots of talented people and it looks like Terilisha is yet another one we can add to the list. As far as we can tell, she still lives in the Dallas area.
2. She Is A Musician
When Terilisha introduced herself on The Circle, she mentioned that she does a little bit of singing. In reality, however, what she does is much more than that. She is a professional musician who has been performing for the last several years. She cites some of her early influences as Donny Hathaway, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder.
3. The Circle Isn’t Her Only TV Experience
The Circle may be Terilisha’s first time doing a reality show, but it’s not her first time being on TV altogether. In 2018, she was in a TV series called #Washed. Terilisha hopes to do more acting in the future, so there’s a good chance The Circle won’t be the last time we see her on our screens.
4. She Is A Vegan
Although not everything she’s said on The Circle is entirely accurate, one thing that is is the fact that she’s a vegan. We weren’t able to find any information on when she stopped eating meat and dairy or what caused her to make the decision, but she seems to be happy with her choice and she loves exploring different vegan options.
5. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Terilisha has built a pretty solid fan base over the years, and she’s thankful for all of the people who have shown her support. She enjoys using social media as a way to connect with the people who love her music and she often shows them love by reposting images of fan art they’ve created for her.
6. She Likes To Travel
Getting out and seeing the world is truly one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s something about being exposed to new places and cultures that nothing can compare to. Thanks to her career, Terilisha has gotten the chance to travel across the United States and to other parts of the world.
7. She Has Always Loved Numbers
Terilisha really is a substitute teacher and math is her favorite subject. From an early age, it was clear that she had a special gift for working with numbers. In high school, she even came up with her own theorem which she aptly named The Terilisha Theorem.
8. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For Herself
If there’s one thing Terilisha isn’t going to let people do, it’s walk all over her. She is the type of person who isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said regardless of the situation. This quality could come in handy during her time on The Circle and it may help her when it comes time to decide who should be voted out.
9. She Loves Fashion
Entertainment may be Terlisha’s thing, but it’s certainly not the only thing she enjoys. As a creative person, Terilisha loves getting the chance to express herself, and fashion is yet another way for her to do that. She enjoys putting outfits together and she isn’t afraid to rock bold styles and designs.
10. She Has Her Own Definition Of Success
Success doesn’t always mean the same thing to people, and Terilisha’s idea of success is something she has thought about for many years. For her, success doesn’t have anything to do with money or fame. During an interview with Buzz Magazine, Terilisha said, “For me I define success by if I am pleased and happy with the quality of music I put out and the energy I give every time I hit the stage.”