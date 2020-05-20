Plastic surgeon and TV personality, Terry Dubrow, was born on September 14th, 1958 to Laura and Alvin Dubrow. He and his older brother, Kevin, were raised in Los Angeles, the city where Dubrow spent his schooling years, including medical school. Dubrow not only earned his degree in surgery, but went on to specialize in plastic surgery, then added to his career by taking on roles in reality TV shows where he would participate in medical procedures that would transform many people through the years and change their lives. He’s been a part of many different shows, including, The Swan, Botched, Botched by Nature, and Good Work. He has co-created a diet and has ties to a famous band member. Terry Dubrow is living the high-life now with a highly successful career in both medicine and television. You may have seen him on one of his reality shows, and now you can learn 10 things you didn’t know about Terry Dubrow.
1. He’s a plastic surgeon
Dubrow has really succeeded in his career, and not only in the medical field, but on national television, too. Before he began to accept roles on TV and become a TV personality, Dubrow went after his medical degree, and becoming a specialized surgeon in the field of plastic surgeon. His work has been seen all over the world, via, his dramatic TV shows that show his handiwork.
2. He’s a producer
When it comes to television, Dubrow has been on both sides of the camera. He has spent his time in front of the camera giving his medical advice and performing procedures that have been life-changing for many, but that’s not the only role he’s had in the entertainment business. Dubrow has also been the producer for a medical show, according to IMDB, License to Kill, which documents the stories of patients whose lives were put at risk by other doctors.
3. His surgery skills were used on brides
A show was developed in 2011 for brides-to-be, where women could not only compete for a wedding, but compete to have plastic surgery for a major wedding transformation by a world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Dubrow, of course. Dubrow was the one to give these women the looks and weddings they always dreamed of.
4. The Swan
Dubrow is probably most remembered for his time and his handiwork on the show, The Swan. Women who were unhappy with the way they looked competed for a spot and the chance to be totally transformed with their looks, from facial features, to main areas of their bodies. They were not allowed to see any family or friends until the end of the show at their big reveal. Most of these women were so amazingly transformed, they were hardly recognized by those who knew them.
5. He attended Yale University
Getting into any college is tough but to get into an Ivy league college is something only some can dream of, but Dubrow did it. Before attending medical school, Dubrow got his masters degree at Yale University, which tells you how driven and accomplished this guy really is.
6. He’s been on RuPaul’s talk show
RuPaul has been a part of the fashion and beauty world in Hollywood for years. He has his own talk show that focuses on plastic surgery, which is right up Dubrow’s alley. Of course, RuPaul wanted Dubrow to be a part of his show so he accepted to make an appearance on the show to talk-shop with RuPaul and his co-host, Sandra Vergara.
7. His brother was a lead singer in a popular band
Quiet Riot was a very popular heavy metal band that originated in 1973. It gained popularity through the years with many high-ranking songs on the song charts and on VH1’s chart for Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, the band is number 100. Kevin Dubrow was the lead singer of the band, and Terry Dubrow’s older brother. He was the glue that kept the band together through the years until his unfortunate death in 2007 when Kevin unexpectedly passed away due to overdosing on cocaine, according to Billboard.
8. He held a leadership position during his medical training
It seems like whatever Dubrow does, he does big, like soaring to the top of reality TV show ratings. And that isn’t the only thing he excelled in. Dubrow’s drive for excellence started when he was young in his career and working his way through his medical program. Not only did Dubrow complete his residency in general surgery, but he was the chief resident where he was doing his residency, at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
9. His wife is an actress and reality TV star
Dubrow is a married man and he’s married to someone who also knows a thing or two about being on television. Dubrow is married to Heather Dubrow, who stars on the popular reality television series, Real Housewives of Orange County. Heather Dubrow has done her share of acting and even a bit of stand-up comedy, but it’s her role on the RHOC from 2016 to 2019 that most remember her for. The two have been married since 1999 and four children together, a set of twins (boy and girl), and two more daughters.
10. He believes in intermittent fasting
Dubrow and his wife, Heather, have always been into a healthy lifestyle and it shows. The couple have put together a special diet, called the Dubrow diet, that requires you to fast intermittently. They claim the diet will help you gain more energy, reduce inflammation, redirect fat cells to use stored fat for energy, and ultimately increase your chances of reaching your weight goals. Heather wrote about the diet in her book titled, The Dubrow Diet, which you can see more about on her site.